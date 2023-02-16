Jordan Horston won the tip-off for Tennessee and scored in the post 14 seconds later. The Lady Vols didn’t look back in the wire-to-wire win, defeating Arkansas 87-67 in Bud Walton Arena on Thursday night.
Offensively, everything was falling for Tennessee. The Lady Vols hit more threes on Thursday night than in any other SEC game this season, going 9-for-25 from beyond the arc.
Five players finished in double figures for Tennessee, but Rickea Jackson and Horston took over on the offensive end. The duo both finished with double-doubles.
Jackson finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the year, and it was her eighth game with 20 or more points in SEC play.
Horston wasn’t far behind, dropping 15 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.
Tennessee started off hot, making more threes (five) than Arkansas made field goals (four) in the first quarter. Tennessee outscored the Razorbacks 25-9 in the first quarter.
Ending the first quarter on an 8-0 run, the Lady Vols didn’t let up. They built their run to 12-0 to begin the second quarter. As if the “kill shot” wasn’t enough, Tennessee went on a 9-0 run with just over 2 minutes left in the first half. Over the same period, Tennessee held Arkansas scoreless for over four minutes.
Tennessee went into halftime up 44-22. Jackson led the way in the first half, scoring 14 points on 6-for-7 shooting.
The Lady Vols struggled offensively out of halftime, with Arkansas moving to a 3-2 zone. Getting outscored by the Razorbacks 25-22 in the third quarter, Tennessee was held without a field goal for over three minutes to end the quarter.
Tess Darby opened the fourth quarter with a three. Darby finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Arkansas built some momentum in the fourth quarter, but the game was already in hand.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.