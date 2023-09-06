Lady Vol basketball released its 2024 conference schedule on Wednesday, which will begin on Jan. 4 against Auburn.
The Lady Vols will have two meetings with Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and reigning SEC champion South Carolina, while Tennessee will face every other SEC opponent once. The Lady Vols will look to improve on its third-place regular season performance a year ago.
Tennessee will play its first home conference game at Food City Center against Kentucky on Jan. 7. Four days later, the Lady Vols will take on Florida at home.
Following a trip to College Station on Jan. 14, returning fifth-year player Rickea Jackson will travel to Starkville to face her former school, Mississippi State, on Jan. 18. After another home game against Vanderbilt on Jan. 21, the Lady Vols head to Oxford to face Ole Miss, who upset Stanford to advance to its first Sweet 16 since 2007.
The Lady Vols open their February schedule in Athens against Georgia on Feb. 1. Tennessee then hosts Missouri on Feb. 4 ahead of a trip to Alabama on Feb. 8. Feb. 12 features the only Monday game of the conference schedule, which will be played against Arkansas.
On Feb. 15, Tennessee will get its first look at South Carolina, who lost five players to the WNBA draft in April. Three days later, the Lady Vols make the return trip to play Vanderbilt.
On Feb. 25, Tennessee will face defending national champions LSU at Food City Center. Tennessee’s February schedule concludes with a home game against Texas A&M.
The Lady Vols will conclude their regular season with a trip to Columbia against South Carolina on March 3 before returning to the Palmetto state for the SEC tournament, which will be held in Greenville for the second straight season. Last year, Tennessee advanced to the SEC tournament final for the first time since 2015.
Along with non-conference games against Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame, the Lady Vols will play six games against teams in ESPN’s way-too-early Top 25. Tennessee plays 12 teams who qualified for last season’s NCAA tournament and five teams who advanced to the second weekend.
