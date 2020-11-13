The University of Tennessee women’s basketball team released its 2020-21 schedule on Friday afternoon. The Lady Vols will play 16 games against SEC teams and eight against non-conference opponents.
"Finalizing our game schedule has required a lot of patience and flexibility," Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper said. "There were a lot of moving parts. While this is not the schedule we started with, we are excited to have the opportunity to play games."
Tennessee opens up its season with three games at Thompson-Boling Arena. The first matchup is against Florida A&M on November 27. The next day, the Lady Vols will take on Western Kentucky. The final game in the homestead will be against in-state rival ETSU on December 1.
Tennessee will then compete in the SEC/BIG 12 Challenge. On December 6, The Lady Vols will face off against West Virginia. To close out the tournament, Tennessee will battle Texas on December 13.
The Lady Vols will come back home to Rocky Top for two games in late December. The first is against Jackson State on December 20. Lipscomb will then travel to Thompson-Boling Arena on December 28 to take on Tennessee.
The Lady Vols open up conference play against three ranked teams. On New Years’ Eve, Tennessee plays No. 13 Texas A&M at College Station, Texas. The Lady Vols will then travel back home to battle against No. 11 Kentucky on January 3. Finally, Tennessee will compete against No. 14 Arkansas on January 7.
The next three games for the Lady Vols will be an away match against LSU, then a home game against Georgia and they will end with a visit to Alabama on January 10, 14, and 17, respectively.
Tennessee will take a brief break from conference play to square up against No. 3 UConn on January 21.
Three days after that, the Lady Vols will play their final 10 games against SEC opponents, with Vanderbilt being the first of those games. Tennessee will then play two games at home, then two away, then two more at home, then two more away.
The first home set of games will be against Ole Miss and Florida on January 28 and 31, respectively. The Lady Vols will then travel to No. 6 Mississippi State on February 4 and then, No. 11 Kentucky on February 11.
The second set of home games for Tennessee will be against in-state rival Vanderbilt on February 14. Then the Lady Vols will take on the top team in the country, South Carolina, on February 18. The final set of away games will be on February 21 and 25, with Tennessee playing Georgia and Missouri, respectively.
The final game of the regular season for the Lady Vols will be on February 28 against the Auburn Tigers.
The SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament play will begin on March 3 to 7. NCAA 1st and 2nd Rounds will be between March 19 to 22. NCAA Regionals will be played on March 26 and will end on March 29. Finally, the NCAA Final Four will start on April 2 and end on the 4.