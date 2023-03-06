Tennessee (23-11) came in at No. 23 in the AP Poll following their SEC Tournament run. After a 4-4 start, Tennessee fell out of the AP top-25 at the end of November.
The ranking comes fresh off of the Lady Vols' upset of LSU, who fell to No. 9 in the AP Poll, and a runner-up finish in the SEC Championship. Tennessee had been receiving votes for the last 7 polls.
The Lady Vols finished the SEC slate 13-3, the most SEC wins since the 2014-15 season. Ten of Tennessee’s losses have come against AP top-25 teams, with Mississippi State being the lone unranked loss.
The Lady Vols' upset win over No. 9 LSU gives them their second win over a ranked opponent. Although Colorado wasn’t ranked when Tennessee beat them, they came in at No. 20 in the most recent poll.
Tennessee, with the No. 1 strength of schedule in the country, has consistently been ranked in the top-16 of the NET rankings. The NET is used to predict NCAA Tournament seeding.
Currently, the Lady Vols sit at No. 15 in the NET, a seed that would allow them to host the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
The Lady Vols are currently projected as a No. 5 seed, but Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper thinks they are good enough to host.
“It’s a big deal to be in the championship game,” Harper said over the weekend. “If you’re in the championship game of the SEC Tournament you’re probably one of the best teams in the country. You just are.”
Tennessee hung around with South Carolina in the SEC Championship, but couldn’t beat the undefeated Gamecocks. Now, the Lady Vols await to find out their seeding.
The selection show, which airs on ESPN, can be seen at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 12.
