The Tennessee women’s basketball head coach Kellie Harper announced the team’s 2021-22 regular season schedule Wednesday, revealing both its conference and non-conference opponents.
The Lady Vols’ schedule features 13 games against teams that were ranked or that received votes in the final 2021 USA TODAY Coaches Poll, including three of the four teams in last year's NCAA Final Four.
On the Lady Vols’ schedule are Final Four squads No. 1 Stanford, No. 3 UConn and No. 4 South Carolina, and ranked teams No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 13 Georgia, No. 17 Texas, No. 18 South Florida, No. 21 Kentucky and No. 23 Arkansas. Oklahoma State, Ole Miss and Virginia also received votes in the final Coaches Poll but did not place in the top-25. Another 2021-22 opponent, UCF, also received votes but dropped out in the final poll.
Tennessee opens its season with an exhibition matchup on Nov. 3 in Thompson-Boling Arena, hosting Georgia College and its head coach Ross Jolly, Harper’s brother. The Lady Vols will officially tip off their season a week later, again hosting Southern Illinois.
The Lady Vols’ next two opponents both made the NCAA Tournament a year ago and return all five starters, the American Athletic Conference (AAC) runner-up UCF and the AAC Champions USF. The Lady Vols will then play three straight games against Big 12 teams, first hosting Texas on Nov. 21 before traveling to a neutral site in Las Vegas for the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout, where they will face Kansas and Oklahoma State on consecutive days.
Tennessee will wrap up its non-conference slate by hosting five of six games in December, highlighted with a matchup against the defending NCAA Champion Stanford, the Cardinal’s first trip to Knoxville since 2018. Tennessee will also welcome in-state rivals Tennessee Tech, East Tennessee State and Chattanooga, with its lone December road trip to Virginia Tech.
The Lady Vols will begin SEC play on Dec. 30, hosting NCAA Tournament team Alabama to close the 2021 calendar year. Tennessee will face a challenge of five of eight SEC games on the road in January, at Arkansas, Ole Miss Vanderbilt, Georgia and Auburn. Its three January home games are no slouch either, as NCAA postseason teams Texas A&M and Kentucky come to Knoxville.
Tennessee will begin February on a two-game road trip, traveling first to Gainesville for a matchup with Florida before heading north for a rematch with the defending Big East champion UConn on Feb. 6. The Lady Vols hosted the Huskies in the Hall of Fame Revival Series last January, but dropped the game 67-61.
The Lady Vols will also travel for a tough contest at South Carolina on Feb. 20. The Lady Vols pulled off the upset over the second-ranked Gamecocks last season, a 75-67 home win, but South Carolina got the best of Tennessee in the SEC Tournament semi-final game. After the matchup in Columbia, Tennessee returns home to close out the regular season with Mississippi State and LSU.
The 2021-22 season will be Harper’s third season with the Lady Vols, following a third place finish in the SEC and a Sweet-16 appearance a year ago. The Lady Vols were most recently picked to finish second in the conference by World Exposure Report.