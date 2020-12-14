Tennessee has announced a new game to its 2020-21 schedule as the Lady Vols will play at Indiana this Thursday, Nov. 17. The game is set to tip at 4 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on Big Ten Network+.
The game comes just a day after the Lady Vols annual clash with Texas was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Longhorns program.
The canceled game seemed like a big missed opportunity for the Lady Vols to measure up with a strong program. However, Tennessee was able to quickly schedule a matchup with a strong Indiana program that's currently ranked 15th in the country.
The Hoosiers are 2-0 with their only loss being a close one to No. 9 Kentucky.
The Lady Vols are also once beaten on the season with a 3-1 record. Tennessee's lone loss was at West Virginia.