The transfer portal has quickly become a staple for Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper in how she constructs her team.
That evidence was apparent last season. Rickea Jackson, a transfer from Mississippi State, led the Lady Vols in scoring and became nearly unstoppable in Tennessee’s offense. Jackson joined Jillian Hollingshead, Jasmine Franklin and Jasmine Powell as transfers added to Tennessee.
The influx of transfers was significant as Harper only brought in one freshman in 2022. In 2023, she is set to bring in no freshmen.
“I don’t think there is anything set in stone at this point,” Harper said. “We’re still recruiting and we’re still looking for what makes sense to us… I’ll tell you every single day, multiple times per day we’re looking into the portal to see what fits us. Hopefully, by the end of the month or so, we’ll have a solid roster for next year.”
The first transfer portal movements have already begun for Tennessee. Marta Suarez, who was away for most of the 2022-23 season for personal reasons, and Brooklynn Miles, a guard who saw limited minutes this year, have both entered the transfer portal.
The Lady Vols also landed their first addition from the portal, transfer point guard Destinee Wells. The Belmont transfer checks off a “lot of boxes” and could have a very large impact on Tennessee in the coming season.
“We are really excited about adding Destinee Wells,” Harper said. “She is a proven success at the college level. Obviously, for us, it's a huge plus that she’s from Tennessee, and really enjoyed getting to know her in the recruiting process. I love the type of person she is.”
The addition of Wells couldn’t come at a more crucial point. With the Lady Vols’ everyday point guard Jordan Walker exhausting her eligibility and Jordan Horston heading to the WNBA draft, Tennessee’s biggest need was at point guard.
So, Harper went into the portal and got a proven point guard.
Wells shot nearly 50% from the field and 45.5% from the three. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 19.5 points, three rebounds and 4.9 assists per game for the Bruins.
“I think anytime you have somebody that is consistent on the court and a consistent person, that is a great teammate,” Harper said. “It’s somebody that immediately you can count on.”
Tennessee fans got to see Wells firsthand during last season’s NCAA Regional in Thompson-Boling Arena. Wells led the Bruins to an upset over No. 5 seed Oregon in double overtime. Wells had 16 points in that game, and she had 22 points in the round of 32 matchup with the Lady Vols that went down to the wire.
“I remember there were times where I didn’t think we could guard her very well,” Harper said. “Destinee, she’s, on the court, very elusive. She has the ability to score. She has the ability to pass. She does a great job finishing.”
The portal hasn’t closed, and the Lady Vols remain active looking for players that can be of benefit to the program. Regardless, Harper feels that the team is in a good position moving into spring and summer workouts.
“When you look at the 10 players that we have returning, and right now, the addition of Destinee Wells, we feel really good about a lot of the pieces that we have,” Harper said. “We feel like we’ll be really competitive for what we’re looking to do. As we continue to recruit, it will be pieces that allow us to be our best and hopefully (get) some championships.”
