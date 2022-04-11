Rae Burrell was given the exclusive invitation to be in New York City for the 2022 WNBA Draft after her excellent four-year career as a Lady Vol. She was rewarded by being selected ninth overall in the first round by the Los Angeles Sparks.
“I'm honored and blessed,” Rae Burrell said regarding joining the LA Sparks. “There's a lot of great players that are recently there. There's legendary players there right now. I'm just excited and blessed to be able to play with them.”
Burrell becomes the 44th Lady Vol drafted into the WNBA and the 19th selected in the first round.
Burrell joins her former teammate Rennia Davis as back-to-back Lady Vols picked in the first round, after Davis was drafted in the same slot by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
The Las Vegas native joins Candace Parker and seven other former Lady Vols to clad the purple and gold in LA.
“Candace, she came in and had an immediate impact and changed the game for them,” Burrell said. “I hope to do the same thing, just come in and come with that same grit and grind that she did, and to be half the player that she is.”
Burrell was first taken notice as a WNBA draft prospect after her breakout junior season. She averaged 16.8 points per game during the 2020-21 season.
Going into her senior season, Burrell had lofty expectations, but those expectations would suddenly get derailed in the season opener when she suffered a knee injury. Burrell was on the shelf 12 consecutive games before returning in Fayetteville versus Arkansas.
Early in her return, Burrell was still acclimating to her previously injured knee, regaining her confidence and strength game-by-game. She began to hit her stride towards the end of her senior season and into postseason play.
The Lady Vol forward scored in double figures 16 times as a senior, including 11 of her last 12 games and tallied more than 16 points in four of her last five.
And during postseason play, Burrell looked like a first-round pick.
In the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, she averaged 16.6 points per game, grabbed 5.6 boards a game and dished out 3.2 assists. In her final game as a Lady Vol, Burrell dropped a season-high 22 points in the Sweet 16 versus Louisville.
When her career was all said and done, Burrell turned in 1,131 points, becoming the 47th Lady Vol to tally 1,000 points in her career. She ranks 36th on UT’s all-time scoring list.
Burrell racked up 110 games and started 47 over four seasons as a Lady Vol, averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds.
“I'm looking forward to adding some versatility to the roster,” Burrell said. “I'm a big guard. I'm lengthy. I like to play defense and I also like to play offense, so hopefully I can help on both sides of the court. Just with the help of the vets and learning and absorbing all the information that I get, I think I can really help this team.”