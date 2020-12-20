The Tennessee women’s basketball team defeated the University of North Carolina- Greensboro 66-40 Sunday afternoon. The Lady Vols improved to 5-1 on the season, while UNCG fell to 1-7.
Senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah led Tennessee’s scoring today. The center finished with a season-high 13 points and four rebounds, while playing 20 minutes. Kushkituah did not start the game, but received significant playing time as head coach Kellie Harper was able to give valuable minutes to every active player.
“I was feeling good, just knowing that once again I was the tallest and biggest person out there,” Kushlituah said. “I just thought to be that exactly, and just a big presence on offense whether it is post-ups or scoring strong and knowing that no one out there can deflect it with me being me. So, it was just being that big presence on the block for the team, whether it is rebounding, me getting a double team and kicking it back out to them, or just me posting up to them and scoring.”
The Lady Vols scored the first basket of the game, a jumper from senior Rennia Davis, and never gave up the lead. Four minutes into the game, ahead 5-2, Tennessee started to substitute in its reserves. Harper had used the same starting lineup from the Indiana game, but early on used this game as an opportunity to get her bench some experience before SEC play next month.
By the end of the first quarter, the Lady Vols had taken a 14-5 lead. Davis hit two more baskets, including a three pointer, while off the bench, Kushkituah scored twice and sophomore Jessie Rennie hit a three pointer.
The Spartans put up a better showing in the second, their 14 points in that quarter was their highest total of the day, but were still outplayed by Tennessee. Junior Rae Burrell, sophomore Tamari Key and freshman Marta Suárez all scored early buckets to bring the Lady Vols lead to 20-7. The two teams traded baskets before Tennessee pulled away.
With just over two minutes left in the half, UT went on an 8-2 run, on a jumper from Davis and threes from the freshmen Tess Darby and Destiny Salary. Senior guard CeCe Crudup hit one last three pointer for UNCG, bringing the score to 31-19 at the half.
Tennessee again controlled the third quarter, and halfway through the third, the Big Orange had built its lead up to 17 points. Excellanxt Greer responded with a three for the Spartans, but the Lady Vols finished the quarter on an 8-2 run, thanks to scores from graduate transfer Jordan Walker and Key. Tennessee entered the fourth quarter with a 49-29 lead.
Jordan Horston scored the first basket in the fourth quarter, but UNCG responded with a strong stretch of three pointers. Tori Powell hit two from behind the arc, and Greer added her second of the day to bring the score to 55-40.
The Lady Vols would then go on an 11-0 run to finish the game, with Kushkituah, Darby, sophomore Emily Saunders and Suárez all scoring to give Tennessee a 66-40 win.
Every active player on Tennessee’s roster saw at least 13 minutes of action. Five players played 20+ minutes, and of those five, four started the game on the bench (Kushkituah, Darby, Rennie and Salary). Additionally, every Lady Vols scored at least two points with seven contributing five or more points.
“We needed to be able to go into this break having spread those minutes out a little bit,” Harper said. “In this game, we were able to do that. I thought everybody that was on the court contributed. I thought we did some good things.”
The Spartans were led in scoring by Powell, who totaled 16 points and four rebounds. Lily Izundu and Greer each scored six points for UNCG.
Tennessee will have a short holiday break before its next scheduled game on Monday, Dec. 28, a home matchup with Lipscomb. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network.