The No. 5 Lady Vols (17-1, 6-0) hit the road Sunday to take on No. 13 Georgia (15-3, 4-2) after an undefeated start to SEC play and a dominating win last week against Kentucky.
“Every game is going to be really difficult,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “We know that. And I think it's great for our league, but there are no nights off.”
Tennessee faces uncertainty about the return of star center Tamari Key for Sunday’s contest, as the 6-foot-6 junior went down with an ankle injury in last week’s game against Kentucky.
“We're going to try to work her in some things today and see how things go for her,” Harper said Friday. “You know, you can see somebody walking around, but when you get back out there on the court you got to make sure she's feeling good. So, we're going to take it easy, try to see what we can get.”
Should the Lady Vols be without Key on Sunday, they will be missing one of the biggest defensive presences in the SEC. Key is averaging almost 4 blocks per game and nearly 9 rebounds.
Key’s presence would especially be missed considering Georgia’s roster, which consists of two players standing over 6-foot-4, one being center Jenna Staiti.
"Well, obviously, Tamari does a great job of helping us when guards drive in the paint, but I think one of the biggest things we would miss is her size on Jenna Staiti,” Harper said. “That's a post player who is really good and can score, and just having Tamari's length to at least help contest on some of those shots would, obviously, be very beneficial for us defensively.”
When Key left last week’s game in the second quarter, Keyen Green was able to step up in her absence, putting up 14 points and 7 rebounds. Tennessee will need another big game from Green inside if Key is unable to play.
“Well, Keyen Green is the player that comes in a lot of times for Tamari,” Harper said. “We lose some size with Keyen, but she has great explosiveness, she finishes well and has great poise and aggressiveness on the court.”
As for Georgia, the Bulldogs are coming off a close win over Mississippi State on Thursday. The Bulldogs are on a three-game win streak coming into Sunday’s matchup.
The two teams will tip-off at 2 p.m. EST at Stageman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia.
While the possible loss of Key would be a tough blow for Tennessee, an area of encouragement is Rae Burrell, who seemed to be regaining her stride in last week’s game. Burrell had 14 points, 11 of which came in the second quarter to give the Lady Vols a big lead heading into halftime.
Burrell is used to being in the starting lineup for Tennessee, but she has embraced her role coming off the bench since returning from injury.
“I'll be honest with you, for our team and what our team needs, it's been really nice have her coming off the bench,” Harper said. “You know, you've got some fire power sitting over there and your opponent is just looking over there waiting for when you're going to pull that trigger. I think it's been really, really good for our team to have her in that position.”