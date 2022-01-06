Thursday’s top-25 matchup featured one of the premier defenses in college basketball and the best three-point shooting team in the nation.
The Lady Vols answered the bell to stay undefeated in the SEC (3-0) and move to 14-1 on the season after their 73-45 demolition of Texas A&M.
“Our team is happy and they should be. This is a really good win,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “I thought we shared the ball, I thought we got a lot of production from a lot of different people, I thought our defense was extremely tough.”
“I’m proud of our team and what we were able to do. It’s a big win.”
Texas A&M was highly regarded as the best three-point percentage shooting team – 42.1% – ahead of the top-25 showdown. The Aggies came out firing early, sinking 4 threes out of five attempts.
The rest of the game, however, was a different story.
UT shut down the Aggie three ball the rest of the way, as A&M went 0-for-9 from three for the remainder of the game.
“We’ve got four kids shooting over 40%, but sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in,” head coach Gary Blair said. “It was just a bad night, but I’ve had too many of those lately. We’ve got to do some corrections and that starts with the head coach first."
Not only was the three ball not falling for the Aggies, their offense sputtered after the first quarter.
“I thought we did a better job locking in after that first quarter. We had some busted coverage in the first quarter and I thought we corrected those things,” Harper said. “Our defense right now is wearing people down and they are not getting as good of looks late in the game.”
In the first period A&M scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, and 4-of-5 from three. The rest of the game they only mustered 24 points on 9-of-52 shooting and 0-for-9 from three.
The Lady Vols put a stamp on the game in the fourth quarter, only allowing 3 points on 1-of-17 shooting.
“This was an embarrassment to the mecca that has been built here,” coach Blair said. “If this is my last ride, I want me and my kids to give everything they got. I respect this hallowed place so much for what this place and Pat Summitt has meant to my career.”
The anchor that led the defense to a tremendous outing was Tamari Key.
Key has become the staple of this defense, and without her in the middle, the defense cannot thrive like it has this season.
Tennessee’s center finished with a career-high 11 blocks – one shy of the single game record – and one point away from a double-double, scoring 9.
“I knew I had a lot but I didn’t realize I hit double-digits, and I was not aware of the block shot game record,” Tamari Key said. “I am just glad we were able to get stops on defense today.”
In the last outing against Arkansas, Rae Burrell made her return from injury and tallied 12 minutes and scored 2 points. On Thursday, she entered the game in the first period and was a major part of the momentum shift for the Lady Vols.
She made an immediate impact once she entered the game, driving to the hole, making a tough contested lay-up. The SportsCenter top-10 moment came just before the end of the first quarter when Burrell sank a buzzer-beater to bring UT within a point.
“It felt amazing to be out there with the team. They have been doing great stuff since I’ve been out and I am so glad to be a part of it on the court again,” Burrell said. “My team went crazy for me, the crowd went crazy for me. It was just a great feeling and I think everyone got energy from that three.”
Jordan Horston led the way for the Lady Vols in scoring and rebounding, as she logged another double-double dropping 18 points and grabbing 13 boards.
Jordan Walker tallied her 1,000th career point in the second half and she finished with 9 points, 5 assists, 3 boards and 2 steals.
This Lady Vols team is playing at a high level, undefeated to start SEC play and riding on a five-game winning streak heading into their contest with Ole Miss.
To put it simple, this team is having the time of their lives.
“This team is having a ball, the staff’s having a ball. It’s been great,” Harper said. “I think the thing that makes it so special is how much they genuinely love each other. They genuinely care for each other, they pull for each other.”
“When you have that it is a strong, strong bond and it's really carrying over to the court right now.”