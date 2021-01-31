The No. 20 Tennessee women’s basketball team defeated Florida 79-65 Sunday afternoon, thanks to a career day from sophomore Tamari Key. The Lady Vols improved to 12-3 (6-1 SEC), while the Gators fell to 9-8 (2-7 SEC).
Key was the leading scorer for Tennessee, putting up a career-high 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks, good for her first career triple-double. She shot an impressive 83.3% (10-12) from the field, and added an assist and a steal.
The Cary, North Carolina adds her name to a short list of three other Lady Vols to record a triple-double, Jordan Reynolds vs. UNCW on Dec. 29, 2016, (14 rebounds, 11 points, 10 assists), Shekinna Stricklen vs. Oklahoma on Jan. 3, 2010, (17 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) and Shelia Collins vs. Florida State on Feb. 8, 1985 (18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals).
“(Key) played terrifically, and I wish we had gotten her the ball more,” head coach Kellie Harper said of her center. “I thought we went away from it a little bit in the third quarter. Her teammates are looking for her. She's getting on the offensive boards and her put-backs are pretty quick. She's done a much better job of that recently. She wants the basketball.”
Right behind Key in offense was junior Rae Burrell. She scored 21 points on 8-16 on field goals, and grabbed 9 rebounds, finishing just shy of a double-double.
Senior Rennia Davis was the final Lady Vol to reach double figures Sunday. After a quiet start, two points through, she finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Tennessee’s other senior, Kasiyahna Kushkituah, earned the start in the place of an injured Marta Suárez, and totaled eight points and a team leading 12 rebounds.
Just like the game against Ole Miss, Tennessee played for most of the first quarter behind in the score. Key scored a quick four points to open the game, but Florida responded with a 9-0 run, and the Gators held the lead for the rest of the first.
Tennessee and Florida were similar in most stat categories through one, but where Florida pulled away was from deep. The Gators hit three of seven three-point opportunities, while the Lady Vols went 0-4. Florida’s leading scorer for the year, Lavender Briggs, made all three treys for the Gators.
The Lady Vols played a much better on defense in the second quarter, holding the Gators to just 10 points. It was Florida, this time, that could not shoot. Florida shot 21.2% from the field and was 0-6 on three’s.
Tennessee also outrebounded the Gators 19-8, including 10 defensive rebounds to limit Florida’s offensive opportunities. Three minutes into the second, the Lady Vols took the lead and never gave it back, playing to a 38-31 halftime lead.
Though Tennessee held the lead for the entirety of the third quarter, it looked uncertain for the Big Orange at one point.
The Lady Vols started the quarter with several scoring runs, and with just under five minutes remaining, a Jordan Walker three pointer gave them a 13-point lead, their largest of the day at that point.
Florida gained momentum and rallied back, scoring 13 points while holding the Lady Vols to just four points, and entered the fourth quarter down just 58-54.
Tennessee made just one of six field goals in the third quarter’s final five minutes, and turned the ball over twice. Briggs, on the other hand, led Florida with six points, two defensive rebounds and a steal in that span.
Key took over the game in the fourth quarter, at a time when the Lady Vols needed it most. She totaled nine points, five rebounds and four blocks to complete her triple-double.
“It's exciting. I'm speechless, honestly,” Key said. “There are so many great people who have played here, and to be one of the four people to have a triple-double is—I'm at a loss for words right now.”
All told, Tennessee scored 21 points in the fourth, its highest output of the night, matching its best single quarter shooting percentage of the day, 47.4% (9-19) from the field. Defensively, the Lady Vols stepped up to hold Florida to 20.6% (7-34) shooting in the final frame.
Florida’s potent duo, Briggs and Kiara Smith, were held to a combined two points in the fourth, after scoring 44 of the Gators’ 54 points through three quarters.
The pair was Florida’s leading scorers on the day, both putting up 23 points. Smith had a double-double, with 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. Briggs added nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Tennessee now enters a crucial stretch of its season. The Lady Vols are 6-1 in conference play, and currently third in the SEC standings, trailing the Aggies, who are 7-1. The Lady Vols will begin a three-game road trip against a trio of ranked opponents- No. 21 Mississippi State, No. 8 Texas A&M, and a rematch with No. 15 Kentucky.
“We're on a three-game road swing now,” Harper said. “And absolutely, I thought this was a big game for us to get in the win column. We can take a breath now and get fired up again to take on these road games. . . We've done a good job when we've been on the road, and I'll expect no different this upcoming week.”
Up first for the Lady Vols is Mississippi State. Tipoff from Starkville is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, on Thursday, Feb. 4. The game will be broadcast on SECN+.