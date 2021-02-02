Tennessee sophomore Tamari Key has been named the SEC Co-player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. She shares the award with Chelsea Dungee of Arkansas.
Key led the Lady Vols on their way to a 2-0 week, improving to 12-3 (6-1 SEC) on the season. The center had a career game against Florida on Sunday. Key recorded just the fourth triple-double in team history, as Tennessee defeated Florida 79-65.
Key tallied 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks against the Gators, while shooting 83.3% from the field. She set new career high in points and blocks, and a new season high in rebounds. Her 10 field goals made were also a new career high.
The Cary, North Carolina native was especially good in the fourth quarter. She totaled nine points, five rebounds and four blocks in the final frame, as the Lady Vols stretched a four-point third quarter lead into the final 14-point advantage.
On the season, Key is now averaging 9.5 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game and 2.5 blocks per game. She is the Lady Vols third leading scorer.
Additionally, senior Rennia Davis was named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 watch list. She is averaging 14.5 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game, shooting 47.8% from the field and 78.9% from the free-throw line.
Davis leads Tennessee with six double-doubles this season, and has 35 for her career, tied for fifth all-time in school history.
Candace Parker was the last Lady Vol to win the Wooden Award and she did it in back-to-back years; 2006-07 and 2007-08.