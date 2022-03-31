Following the end of a Sweet 16 run last week, Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper received a contract extension through the 2026-27 season on Thursday.
In her third season at Tennessee, Harper reached a career-high-tying 25 wins, overcoming injuries to make it past the first weekend of the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016.
"The job she has done this season in the face of unfortunate injuries within her team has been remarkable and impressive to watch,” University of Tennessee Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White said. “The 'next woman up' mentality she instilled in her players enabled them to overcome some key personnel losses and still advance farther than the program has in some time. I look forward to next season and beyond with great anticipation.”
Harper has reached the NCAA Tournament in all of her seasons at Tennessee, besides 2020 when the tournament cancelled. Harper has also led the Lady Vols to their third straight top-three SEC finish.