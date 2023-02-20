Jordan Walker wasn’t sure of her future when she entered the transfer portal in July 2020. A lot of things had to go right for Walker to become a Lady Vol and leave her home state.
But a lot of things did go right, and Walker transferred down to Tennessee from Western Michigan.
“I just feel like it was all in God’s plan,” Walker said. “Just because I did enter so late and I didn’t know Tennessee would come and want me to be a point guard. So, again, it’s just what God had planned for me and I’m so thankful for it.”
The Muskegon, Michigan, native isn’t a flashy player. She often doesn’t make the highlight plays. But she makes her presence felt elsewhere.
Teammates and coaches have described Walker as the “backbone” of the team, or the voice of calm when things go wrong. That is a role she has embraced and enjoyed playing for this Lady Vols team.
“I want to do everything for my team that I can,” Walker said. “Whether it’s putting points on the board, or whether it’s just doing the little things. That’s something for me that I’ve always wanted to do, just be the best teammate I can.”
No performance in recent memory describes Walker more than what she did against Vanderbilt a just over week ago. The guard finished the game against the Commodores with six points and eight assists.
While her stat line may seem typical for a point guard, her plus/minus caught Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper’s eye. Walker finished +40 on the day, something that Harper hadn’t seen in a long time.
Walker isn’t the dynamic scorer like her teammate Jordan Horston, but Horston has made it known that every team “needs a JoJo.”
Horston and Walker’s chemistry in the backcourt has grown through the season, and Tennessee is at its best when their assist numbers are high.
“I just think it’s our unselfishness,” Walker said. “Just having faith in our teammates that they’re going to knock the shots down.”
Walker has been a Lady Vol for three seasons, and Harper credits her with being crucial to the culture she’s building at Tennessee.
Walker’s toughness and leadership style have helped her – and Harper – rebuild Tennessee.
“So many respected her from the moment she walked on this campus,” Harper said. “She’s competitive, coachable, and always had a chip on her shoulder. That young woman is a winner.”
Walker was not as outspoken about her leadership as her teammates were, but she knows the impact she can have on the floor.
“When I play hard, and I’m into it, I see other people get into it,” Walker said. “So, that’s something I feel I’ve impacted on and off the court.”
Walker’s family traveled over 600 miles from Michigan by car for senior day on Sunday. While it wasn’t Tennessee’s last home game of the season, the emotions were still high.
“I’ve had an amazing time on Rocky Top, I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” Walker said. “It’s been everything I’ve dreamed of and more.”
Tennessee celebrated seven seniors on Sunday, and Walker is one of only two who have exhausted their eligibility. While the season isn’t over yet, Walker’s time is slowly coming to a close as a Lady Vol.
So, how did Walker choose to sum up her career in words?
“A dream come true,” she said.
