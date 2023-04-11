Jordan Horston got a text heading into the WNBA Draft. The text could’ve been from any of the 49 Lady Vols who have had their name called on draft night.
The text was from a rather legendary Lady Vol, Tamika Catchings. Horston played under Catchings’ jersey hanging from the Thompson-Boling Arena rafters. It’s safe to say that Horston was stunned to see a text from the four-time All-American in her phone.
“The first time she texted me I was star-struck,” Horston said. “I was like, ‘this is Tamika Catchings, she has my number, she knows my name, what the heck.’”
Catchings had a very successful professional career as well, with her jersey hanging from the rafters of the Indiana Fever’s arena.
Cacthings offered Horston some advice as she embarks on her professional career after being selected No. 9 overall by the Seattle Storm.
“She's been there,” Horston said. “She's been giving me advice and encouraging me. I'm so thankful for her… She just told me to be me. She said she knew that I would make it. Just continue to do the things that I've been doing, and she's rooting for me.”
Horston is the third straight first-round pick for Tennessee, and the third straight No. 9 overall pick in the draft. Both first-rounders that came before Horston reached out to offer advice.
Having played with both Rae Burrell, the 2022 No. 9 overall pick, and Rennia Davis, the 2021 No. 9 overall pick, the conversations were just like when the group was in college.
“I actually talked to Rae a couple weeks before,” Horston said. “She was just asking me where my head was and just, you're going to be good. Just be you. Go in there. Work hard. Just the things that a good teammate would say.
“And then Rennia texted me today just telling me she was proud of me and she was rooting for me.”
The coach who helped all three players get drafted in the first round was in New York City with Horston on Monday as well. Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper got to take the trip a season before with Burrell, but her relationship with Horston is like no other.
Horston came into the program during Harper’s first season, helping her get a once legendary program back to stability. Horston could’ve went to other powerhouses like UConn, but she stayed loyal to Tennessee and Harper. Harper returned the favor.
When Horston’s name was announced just before 8 p.m. ET on Monday, she shared a special handshake with Harper.
“We actually made that handshake maybe a week before the draft,” Horston said. “We were like, we're going to be one of those cool people, like we're going to do a handshake. We showed everybody in the office, so we probably did it about 12 times. But it was cool. I think we looked pretty cool. We pulled it off.”
While America got to watch the handshake between the two, the ESPN cameras missed what happened before that. The nerves, the worry as the draft went on, sweaty palms. Despite that, Harper was her sense of calm.
“Every time I would look at coach, it calmed me down,” Horston said. “I would just look over at coach, she would be just looking around and I was like, all right, I'm good, I'm good. But that goes to show you she brings me peace. I can be myself with her, and I love her so much. She's done so much for me, and whatever I can do to give back to her, I'm going to jump and do it.”
Horston makes the 50th Lady Vols drafted into the WNBA since the draft began in 1997. She’s also the 20th first-round pick from Tennessee.
“I still can't even believe it,” Horston said. “I have to give all glory to God because without Him I wouldn't be here. My family, the people who supported me, like I said, it's still a blur.”
Without the support system at Tennessee and the large “sisterhood” of Lady Vols in every part of life, Horston may not have made it to where she is today – a WNBA basketball player for the Seattle Storm.
“That just goes to show that the sisterhood is real,” Horston said. “We stay in touch. Like I said, I look up to them. They brought me in and they showed the ropes to me, and hopefully, I was able to do that with somebody else. But like I said, it's a sisterhood, and it means more here at Tennessee.”
