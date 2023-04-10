Tennessee has a rich history of sending Lady Vols to the WNBA. Forty-four Lady Vols have been drafted to the WNBA, with 19 going in the first round.
On Monday, Jordan Horston looks to add her name to the list of Lady Vols who have gone on to the WNBA. For the second year in a row, Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper will make the trip to New York City alongside one of her players.
Last season, Harper made the trip with Rae Burrell, who was selected ninth overall. Lady Vol Rennia Davis was also selected ninth overall in 2021. If Horson is selected in the first round on Monday night, it will give Harper three straight first-round selections. The feat is something Pat Summit only did once, with first-round selections in 2001 with Tamika Catchings, in 2002 with Michelle Snow and in 2003 with Kara Lawson and Gwen Jackson.
According to projections, Horston will see her name called early in the first round. The Dallas Wings have been tied to Horston in several mock drafts, including the No. 5 pick in ESPN’s projection. Both CBS and The Athletic project the 6-foot-2 guard to go No. 4 overall to the Washington Mystics.
“I’m really excited for Jordan,” Harper said. “We’ve talked several times and obviously there’s the unknown of what’s going to happen at this point but she’s excited for the opportunity. We’re here to support her all the way through that. We’re talking about continuing workouts with her, making sure she's on the schedule, just supporting her as best we can. The really cool thing is you’re getting to see her realize her dream, and that’s exciting.”
Horston came into Tennessee for Harper’s first season as head coach of the Lady Vols. Regarded as one of the top in her recruiting class, Horston passed up the likes of UConn to remain committed to Harper and Tennessee.
Since arriving on campus, Horston has been a pivotal piece of Harper’s program, leading the Lady Vols to back-to-back Sweet 16s and an SEC Championship runner-up. She finished her career ranked No. 29 in all-time scoring with 1,445 points and No. 7 in career assists with 455 assists.
Horston is one of only two Lady Vols to record 1,000 points, 700 rebounds and 400 assists during a career. The other is Alexis Hornbuckle, who was selected fourth overall in the WNBA draft.
Horston ended her career shooting the most efficient of her four years, going 43.8% from the field and 27.8% on threes. She averaged 15.6 points per game while leading Tennessee in rebounding.
Of true guards, Horston ranks No. 1 with 21 career double-doubles.
“To me, the basketball piece that sums it up with Jordan is the production,” Harper said. “The ability for one person to affect the game like she did is tremendous. She affected every single column on the stat sheet and then some. I think that just shows her skillset, her dedication, but just her athleticism, her size and the gift that she has as a basketball player. It was on display time and time again.”
Horston will “realize her dream” on Monday night in New York City. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will begin announcing picks live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.
