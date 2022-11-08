The Lady Vols open their season on Tuesday against No. 14 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.
For Tennessee point guard Jordan Horston, Tuesday’s contest will be more than just another game.
Horston is a Columbus native. The senior was the 2019 Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year.
“Ohio State was like my backyard,” Horston said. “It’s going to be a great feeling to go back home, play in front of my friends… This is going to be my grandma’s first game seeing me in college, so that’s going to be a special moment for her. She’s in a wheelchair so she was never able to travel to the games. I’m excited about that.”
Ohio State guard Madison Greene is back this season from injury. She was an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and averaged 13.4 points per game as a sophomore.
Tuesday won’t be the first time Greene – a Columbus native – and Horston have been on the court together.
“Me and Madison we grew up together, basically,” Horston said. “That was like my best friend in middle school. We won a middle school title together, actually. Madison’s a great player, a great person. You just got to contain her, got to do your job. On the court, can’t be friends, but after the court, it’s all love.”
Tuesday will mark Horston’s first regular season game back from injury. The senior suffered a fractured dislocation of her left arm in February, sidelining her for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season.
When Horston went down, she was the Lady Vols' leading scorer. She averaged 16.2 points per game a season ago. In Tennessee’s exhibition against Carson Newman, she dropped a game-high 17 points.
“I’m a better coach if Jordan Horston’s on the court,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “Happy that she’s healthy and back out playing. She’s practicing really well, is very competitive, and is excited about not just this game but this season.”
Ohio State poses a unique challenge for the Lady Vols. The Buckeyes return their top three scorers from a team last season that made it to the Sweet 16 as a six-seed. Ohio State finished the 2021-2022 season with a 25-7 record.
“They have a nice balance, they’ve got scorers on the perimeter, they can get it inside, they can get the ball to the paint,” Harper said. “I think that balance as well as their discipline, their execution, their shooting percentage. All of those things make for a tough team offensively. They do a really nice job with their offense, their sets and how they’re attacking.”
Ohio State faced Notre Dame College in a preseason-exhibition match. The Buckeyes thumped the Falcons 118-33.
More impressive than the score itself, the Buckeyes shot 55.4% from the field. All 10 players for Ohio State who saw the court in the first half scored – flexing the Buckeyes’ offensive prowess.
The season opener between the Lady Vols and Buckeyes can be seen on the Big Ten Network with tip-off set for 8:35 p.m. ET.
“I’m just excited to turn them loose and let them go and see what happens,” Harper said. “We just need to be put in those spots of challenge. We need adversity in front of us right now to really push us. We fully expect to get that (from Ohio State.)”
