Big time players make big time plays in big time games, or so the saying goes. While the Lady Vols have not performed very well this season on big stages, one player has stood out consistently.
Jordan Horston seems to play her best against ranked competition. Despite Tennessee (16-7, 8-0 SEC) being 0-7 against top-25 foes, Horston always seems to get hers.
Horston’s most recent stand-out performance came in Tennessee’s last outing against No. 5 UConn. In a nationally televised game, she finished with seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a game-high 27 points.
“When she’s healthy and on her game, she’s as tough a player to defend as anybody that we play against,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said following Thursday’s contest. “She’s a terrific player. She has a variety of ways to score points. I’m not surprised by anything she does.”
Horston’s game against the Huskies was not a fluke. She has consistently competed at a high level against ranked competition.
"I have to get it done,” Horston said. “I'll do whatever it takes to try and figure out how to pull this one out. Whatever the team needed, I was going to do it.”
Horston is averaging a double-double against ranked competition this season. She averages 23 points and 10.3 rebounds per game against top 25 foes this season.
Over the course of the season, she is averaging 15.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.
“She’s competitive, she wants to win,” Lady Vols’ head coach Kellie Harper said. “You’re always going to get that from her. She wants it, she wants it bad. She plays hard and tries to do what she needs to do.”
Horston’s competitive spirit has begun rubbing off on her teammates as well. It seems as she goes, the team goes.
Going into a stretch where the Lady Vols will face two ranked SEC opponents, and another that is receiving votes, Horston will need to step up and provide the energy for Tennessee.
“I think she understands the feel and the vibe,” Harper said. “I do think our team follows her lead. I think whatever mindset she’s in is what they’re going with. You know you’re going to get that competitiveness from her and that ‘want to’ is definitely there.”
With Tennessee traveling to Baton Rouge to face No. 4 LSU in a raucous environment, Horston will need to shine.
“The challenges down there, will be a great environment, will be a lot of excitement, will be loud,” Harper said. “Hopefully, we take that for what it is and enjoy playing in those environments.
Tennessee currently sits undefeated in SEC play, along with LSU and South Carolina. In ESPN’s most recent bracketology, the Lady Vols found themselves as a No. 7 seed.
Monday night, with tip off set for 7 p.m. ET, offers Tennessee its next chance to boost its seeding, and maybe even crack the AP Poll for the first time since the beginning of the season.
“We have improved,” Harper said following the loss to UConn. “Anyone who has seen us play knows that we are very capable, and we can play. What we want to do is take it another step. For us, that's going to be in the details. It's going to be in the consistency, not from game to game, but from minute to minute, not having lulls, not being two steps behind the offense to start the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.