Jordan Horston is declaring for the WNBA draft, the Lady Vols guard announced Tuesday. She will not be joining her teammates Rickea Jackson and Tamari Key in using a COVID-19 season.
The 6-foot-2 guard has consistently been projected as a top-10 WNBA draft pick. From Columbus, Ohio, Horston joined the Lady Vols during Kellie Harper’s first season as head coach. She made the announcement via Instagram.
The senior was an All-SEC first-team nomination after helping lead Tennessee to its first SEC Tournament title appearance since 2015. She also played a big role in helping the Lady Vols achieve back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, the first since 2015 and 2016.
In her final game as a Lady Vols, Horston led the way with 17 points with four rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.
Horston’s draft stock has risen since teammates Tamari Key, Rickea Jackson and other players from around the country have withdrawn their names from the draft. If Horston is selected higher than No. 9 overall, which is projected, she will be Harper’s highest draft pick.
She would also make Tennessee’s third straight first-round pick Rennia Davis was drafted No. 9 in 2021 and Rae Burrell was drafted No. 9.
Horston leaves Tennessee as a program builder alongside Harper. The two had a unique relationship that was visible on the court. She also leaves an impactful stat line.
Horston leaves Tennessee with 1,445 points, 731 rebounds and 455 assists in 114 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.