Jordan Horston and Lady Vols basketball head coach Kellie Harper became very close over their four years together. Horston committed to the previous coach Holly Warlick, but she stuck it through with Harper.
The two shared a heartfelt goodbye when it came time for Horston to leave for Seattle. After being drafted No. 9 overall by the Storm in the 2023 WNBA Draft, training camp awaited the guard.
“I didn’t want to go,” Horston said on Monday. “It was really hard. It was really hard, but I had to. I got to spread my wings and fly. (Harper) means so much to me. She’s been a great role model in my life for four years. It was sad, it was bittersweet, but it’s that time. I got to grow up, I got to spread my wings and apply the things she taught me.”
“It was a see you later, not a goodbye.”
Horston’s heartfelt goodbyes weren’t just for Harper before she left for Seattle. She also had a goodbye for the fans.
The 6-foot-2 guard held a signing, a farewell to the Lady Vol fans who supported her throughout her four years in Knoxville.
“People came out and just showed support,” Horston said. “You feel it, it’s a different type of feeling. They really care about you. I know that they are going to follow me forever and they’re always going to have my back. It’s just crazy the amount of support they’re showing me.”
After the farewells and well wishes, Horston made the 2600-mile trek to the northwest. Just over a month after her career at Tennessee abruptly ended in Seattle, Horston returned to start training camp.
Two days into camp, the speed of professional basketball has become evident to Horston.
"It's a lot tougher," Horston said. "It's a lot faster. The pace is something I've got to get used to. But, as far as the first day, I feel like I gave it my all. I was myself. I was energetic. I'm just here to learn. I feel like it was a great first day, and second day honestly."
A few things have stood out for Horston to improve on. Shooting the three-ball was something she mentioned specifically on Monday.
In a league like the WNBA with limited roster spots, Horston has to do whatever she can to find a spot on the team.
"I feel like the best thing that my coaches have taught me is having that next-play mentality," Horston said. "I feel like that's the difference between good and great players, being able to move on. Have a short-term memory. I feel like they always instilled in me, 'Next play, Jordy. Next play.' They know I'm a perfectionist."
Horston has impressed with her defense in camp. The skills she learned at Tennessee under Harper translate to the Storm’s system well.
After she made a play on the first day of camp, her teammates were left wondering “Woah, how did you know to do that?”
“Our help-side defense (at Tennessee) is a lot similar to how it’s orchestrated in the league,” Horston said. “I feel like those little pointers and things like that I learned from Tennessee helped me to be able to do it out here. We’ve done a lot of things, as far as what’s new to me. But little things on the defensive side, I feel like Tennessee has prepared me for the next level.”
Horston will begin her professional career on May 20 with the Storm. The game, which will air on ABC, pits Horston against former Lady Vol legend Candace Parker in her first WNBA game.
