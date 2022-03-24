Candance Parker has been in the conversation for the greatest Lady Vol of all time since her time at Rocky Top, and for good reason.
Parker won championships and set numerous records during her time at Tennessee, but one of her seemingly unbreakable records finally fell.
During the Lady Vols’ win over Belmont in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament, junior center Tamari Key broke Parker’s record of the most blocks in a Lady Vols career with 276, passing Parker’s mark at 275.
“It's surreal,” Key said. “I think, because Candace Parker is just so amazing, as a human being and basketball player as well, obviously. So, to be able to do that and get it this season in this game, it makes it a lot more special.”
To make this accomplishment even more special, Key reached the feat in far fewer games. The Lady Vol center only needed 89 games, compared to Parker’s 110.
“Any time that you are even mentioned in the same sentence as Candace Parker, you've probably done something right,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “To have a record that's close to and then pass, that's an impressive, impressive number.”
Key had an immediate impact as the anchor of the defense when she stepped foot on Rocky Top her freshman year.
In her first season suiting up for the Lady Vols, Key swatted away 86 shots, which tied Parker for the fifth-most in a single season and the second-most ever by a Lady Vols freshman.
With those numbers, she finished first in the SEC in blocked shots (86) and blocks per game (2.77), which ranked her 11th and 13th in the NCAA in those categories in the 2019-2020 season.
Key’s freshman year was highlighted by a 9-block performance versus South Carolina, setting a single-game UT freshman record and ranking second among all Lady Vols behind only Kelly Cain (12).
Key garnered a spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team after stopping 72 shots during the 2020-2021 season. She ranked 11th in the NCAA in blocks that season and blocks per game (2.9).
Her season total (72) ranked her eighth all-time in a single season for the Lady Vols and her career total (158) put her at eighth all-time during that time as well.
Key’s best moment in her sophomore season came when she recorded the fourth ever triple-double in Lady Vols history, when she racked up 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks versus Florida. Her 10 blocks stood at the time the second-most ever recorded by a Lady Vol in a single game behind Kelly Cain (12) and tied for third in SEC women’s hoops history.
Key had stellar seasons in her first two as a Lady Vol, but this season has been even more dominant than the previous two combined.
Before passing Parker’s career mark, Key already cemented her legacy for the Lady Vols in her junior season by passing Cain’s single season block record (114) in the Kentucky contest, raising her season total to 115.
The Lady Vols center became the first ever Lady Vols to record two triple-doubles, when she poured in 10 points, hauled in a career-high 18 boards and slapped away 10 blocks against Texas.
Key racked up three games this season with double-digit blocks, including 10 versus Texas and South Carolina and her career-high 11 against Texas A&M. Her 11 blocks ranked second all-time in a single game in Lady Vol history.
With Key’s stellar season, she earned SEC Second-Team and All-Defensive Team honors.
“Tamari has done it all year,” Harper said.” Her career has – she started, that was her strength when she started. She's now blossomed into more than just a shot blocker, but her shot blocking abilities really anchor our defense.”
Key looks to add to her season and career total in the Sweet Sixteen on Saturday versus the No. 1 seed Louisville Cardinals at 4 p.m. EST in Wichita.