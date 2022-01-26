The Lady Vols have been through a whirlwind of injuries through 18 games this season.
In the season opener, Rae Burrell went down with a knee injury in the season opener versus Southern Illinois. She missed 12 games before returning to action against Arkansas. Tamari Key went down with an ankle injury versus Kentucky, but she did not miss any action and returned immediately to the floor in the next game versus Georgia.
Before the Georgia game, Tess Darby was placed in COVID health and safety protocols and did not make the trip to Athens. Darby, however, returned to practice on Tuesday and should be cleared to play versus the Tigers.
All three of those girls have been able to return from those injuries or health issues, but Tennessee suffered its first season ending injury on Sunday versus Georgia. Keyen Green suffered a torn ACL during the contest and will be out for the remainder of the season.
“The bad news is Keyen did tear her ACL and we are without her the rest of the year,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “It is a gut punch to our team. I hate it for Keyen. She has meant so much to this team, and she will continue to be a great leader for us but it will just be in a different role."
The sixth year graduate player came into this season after only playing four games last season before suffering a season ending leg injury. Green was the spark off the bench, coming in clutch for Tennessee in several games this season.
In Las Vegas, she racked up 11 points and 6 rebounds versus Kansas. She only played 11 minutes versus ETSU and that's all she needed to score 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting. Against Georgia State, she tallied a season-high in points, rebounds and minutes, totaling 14 points and 7 rebounds in 22 minutes.
Green’s best outing came versus the Kentucky Wildcats. When Key went down with her ankle injury, the Lady Vols were in dire need to fill the void left by Key. Green filled that void tremendously, matching her season-high in points, rebounds and minutes, with 14 points and 7 boards in 22 minutes.
Moving forward, Harper will need to find a new backup center once Key needs a breather or potentially gets in foul trouble. Freshman Karoline Striplin or junior Emily Saunders could step into that role.
Auburn poses as a good matchup to find a new lineup for Harper. The Tigers come into the matchup below .500 at 8-9 and remain the one team yet to record a win in the SEC with an 0-6 record. In its last outing versus Kentucky defeated Auburn 76-55.
The Tigers are 13th in the SEC in points per game (64.2), 14th in field goal percentage (39.2%) and 13th in three point percentage (27.5%). Auburn does have an excellent guard in Aicha Coulibaly, as she is fourth in the SEC with 17.7 points per game and fifth with 2.2 steals per game.
Although the Tiger’s record may not speak to it, Harper knows her bunch face off versus a feisty squad.
"Well I know that they are going to be tough, they're going to be feisty, and they are going to be excited to have a top-five team coming in their building,” Harper said. They've got good athletes. They are going to try to get after you, defensively, and going to try to get to the basket offensively. It's another game we'll have to play. You have to go and take care of business every single night or you just don't go home happy."
The Lady Vols have been getting plenty of national attention of late, ranked as a No. 1 seed in the latest projection of the NCAA Tournament in March.
Despite all of the comradery her team is getting, Harper believes her squad still has plenty of room to grow, starting Thursday night at Auburn.
"Well, we just watched film from Georgia, and you're not going to say so because you guys pick up the stat sheet, but I think we can do a better job rebounding,” Harper said. “I know, I know, I know right? I think we can be a little bit better offensively with our efficiency, and maybe a little more consistent there. I think defensively we can do a better job avoiding screens. So, there are definitely ways, if our players begin to think they have arrived and they figured it all out, we will make sure to show them where we can still grow.”
“And I think that's been such a positive for this team. They have not let all of this go to their head; they have really locked in everyday to try to get better. And our film sessions have been really good for that. We talk about what's good, but we also talk about, ‘Oh this is not going to work in a month.’ So, that's a way that we learn."