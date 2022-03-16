If one was to look up the word winner in the dictionary, they might find a picture of Alexus Dye.
Before reaching Rocky Top, Dye had already proven being a bona fide winner, beginning in high school.
The Birmingham, Alabama, native Dye played her high school ball at Wenonah High School, where she rose as a three-star prospect.
In Dye’s four years of high school basketball, she won four state titles and was named all-state three times. She was named the tournament MVP in 2016 after dropping 55 points and grabbing 37 rebounds in three games.
She repeated as the state tournament MVP in 2017.
Coming out of high school, Dye did not have a plethora of offers to choose from, so she took her talents to the JUCO route to Gulf Coast State.
Dye’s freshman year concluded with her averaging 7 points a game and 4.6 rebounds. She was second in the nation shooting 61.2% from the floor and led GCSC to finishing the season ranked fourth nationally.
Her second and final season at Gulf Coast State was her best yet. Dye drove the Commodores to the JUCO nation title and a 27-5 record. She was named the WBCA Two-Year College Coaches' All-American and an NJCAA Division I Second-Team All-American as well as the MVP of the 2019 NJCAA National Tournament. The forward averaged 15.3 points per game and 9.5 boards a game.
After Dye’s stint in Florida, she returned to her home state in Alabama to suit up for the Troy Trojans, where she would continue her winning ways.
In Dye’s first season as a Trojan, she was named to the All-Sun Belt Team, averaging 10.1 points per game and 9.6 rebounds a game.
Her second season, however, was her best once again like her second season at GCSC.
Dye charged Troy to a 22-6 overall record, a 15-2 league record in the conference and the Sun Belt East Title. She helped capture the league’s tournament title, which punched Troy's ticket to the NCAA Tournament.
Dye led the team with 16.6 points a game and 12.6 boards a game, while shooting a team-best 49.5% from the field and 73.7% from the free-throw line.
Dye’s season averages propelled her to be acclaimed as Troy’s first ever Sun Belt Player of the Year, as well as earning All-Sun Belt Conference First Team and Sun Belt Tournament MVP.
Dye led the NCAA in double-doubles (23) and total rebounds (352), and she was seventh in rebounds per game (12.6) and 16th in field goals made (204).
Dye concluded her time as a Troy Trojan after the 2021 season, but she had one more year of eligibility as a graduate transfer.
The highly sought after graduate forward had several suitors before narrowing it down to her top-three choices, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Syracuse, and eventually she settled on Rocky Top.
The graduate forward was an immediate impact for the Lady Vols. She was inserted in the starting five and tallied her first double-double in a Lady Vols uniform in the season opener against Southern Illinois.
She had a stellar stretch of games right before the holidays, dropping 14 points and a career-high 4 blocks versus Texas, narrowly missed a double-double versus Tennessee Tech with 20 points and 9 boards, put in 14 points versus Stanford and recorded her second double-double of the season versus ETSU with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The SEC is highly regarded as one of the best conferences in the country, but Dye saw it as another opponent she had to dominate. She made the SEC take notice of herself instantly, carding her third double-double of the season in only her second SEC game versus Arkansas, scoring 13 points and hauling in a game-high 10 rebounds.
Dye continued to stay hot versus Ole Miss, pouring in 17 points on an efficient 58.3% shooting from the floor. She concluded the season with four more games in double-figures against Florida, Missouri, Mississippi State and LSU. She also hauled in a team-high 11 boards versus South Carolina.
The Birmingham native reached a milestone versus Mississippi State, joining the 1,000 point club for her career.
Dye concluded her one year on Rocky Top with productive numbers, scoring 9.7 points per game on 42.9% shooting from the floor and grabbing 7.5 boards a game.
Although her stats were underwhelming compared to her years at Gulf Coast State and Troy, the postseason is upon Dye and the Lady Vols ,and that’s when she enters another realm.
The Lady Vols began postseason play in the SEC Tournament in a rematch versus Dye’s home-state squad Alabama. Tennessee had revenge on the Tide and the UT forward led the charge with 10 of the Lady Vols first 15 points.
She finished the matchup with a double-double as well, carding 16 points and hauling in her Lady Vol career-high 14 boards.
“I thought Alexus Dye’s production on the boards especially and her offensive play to start the game really sparked and energized us,” head coach Kellie Harper said after the contest versus the Tide. “I think you could see we were going to start the game pretty aggressive and she was a big part of that.”
Dye continued her tear against Kentucky in the next round with a career-high 26 points and 10 boards.
“She’s just playing with great motivation,” Harper said. “We asked her ‘what are you doing, what did you eat, did you sleep great?’ She said that 'I’m trying to get a ring.' I tell you, you go back and look at this kid’s history, that’s all she knows is championships. She was on a mission.”
Dye’s outstanding two game stretch earned her honors on the SEC All-Tournament Team, after scoring 42 points and grabbing 24 boards in the two games combined. She averaged 21 points and 12 rebounds in the two matchups.
After the Kentucky loss, Dye said that there is one thing that motivates her playing in postseason games -- winning.
“I wanted to help my team get a ring,” Dye said. “I’m all about winning. It just turned me up even more because I know I have to be there for my teammates. I have to push myself extra in order for my team to succeed.”
Dye looks to fulfill that dream of getting that ring starting this Friday in the NCAA Tournament, as the Lady Vols host the Buffalo Bulls in the Round of 64.