When the Lady Vols season began, Georgia transfer Jillian Hollingshead was “like a little mouse” according to Jordan Horston.
“Now she is demanding the ball, just saying 'give me the ball,'” Horston added. “She is getting better with that.”
Hollingshead’s newfound aggressiveness was on show Thursday night when she scored nine points against Ole Miss. Seven of her points came in crunch time to boost the Lady Vols over the Rebels.
"I was feeling good,” Hollingshead said. “They were giving us an inside position. Like you said, it was tough. Just going in there hard, just really trying for my teammates felt really good.”
Her plus-minus was the second highest at 13, only behind Horston’s 21.
The 6-foot-5 forward is averaging the most minutes out of Tennessee’s post players but remains out of the starting lineup.
"I don't like to change things,” Harper responded. “I'm not big on change. I like to settle in and everybody defines their roles. As long as something is working for us, and right now Jillian (Hollingshead) is playing really well off the bench, that's fine.”
In the last three contests, two against top-10 opponents, Hollingshead averaged nine points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting over 50% from the field. She averaged almost 22 minutes on the floor during those games.
"I don't like changing my starting line,” Harper added. “I like keeping things consistent and right now, it's working for us. Y'all, there's so much more that goes into it. So the starting lineup isn't the most important thing.”
Having too many capable post players is a good problem to have for the Lady Vols.
When 6-6 Tamari Key was diagnosed with blood clots in her lungs and sidelined for the year, a lot of questions were raised about which direction Harper would go. Karoline Striplin had started at the five since Key’s absence.
Over the three-game stretch that has seen Hollingshead’s hot streak, Striplin has played an average of seven minutes as the starter. She puts most of her minutes in at the beginning of the first and third quarters before being subbed out for Hollingshead.
Striplin provides Tennessee with a stretch-five style of play, able to knock down threes and swing the ball around the floor. While the Lady Vols have had their struggles from beyond the arc, a major point of emphasis for this team has been board play.
Over the same three-game stretch, Hollingshead tallied 6.3 rebounds on average while Striplin didn’t get a single rebound. Regardless, Harper opts for consistency from game to game in her rotations.
“The starting lineup is not the biggest thing for me,” Harper said. “Let's have consistency. Let everyone know their roles and understand what's about to happen. That to me is more important than who's out there first.”
An area of growth for Hollingshead has been her paint presence. She was physical in the paint against Ole Miss on Thursday, scoring nine tough points. Hollingshead
Hollingshead didn’t show that physicality earlier in the year, leading Harper to start Striplin.
“She didn't play this physical in November, she has really improved in that area and it's given us a huge lift,” Harper said. “The other thing she's been able to do is stay on the court a little bit longer without foul trouble, so we can play her longer stretches.”
Like Rickea Jackson for a majority of the season, Hollingshead will likely continue to put in quality minutes coming off the bench. As only a sophomore, Hollingshead’s ceiling has yet to be found.
Regardless of if she is starting or coming off the bench, Hollingshead will be a crucial piece for the Lady Vols down the final stretch of the season and into postseason play.
"Yes, I am getting more comfortable,” Hollingshead said. “Like you said, it is a battle every night. Like I said before, the competition is only getting tougher and tougher. The girls are only going to get bigger and stronger. You just have to fight at the end of the day.”
