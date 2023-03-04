GREENVILLE, S.C. – Resilience is the word Kellie Harper chose to describe her team on Saturday after they defeated LSU in the SEC Tournament semifinal.
Resilience is what it took for the Lady Vols to overcome a 17-point deficit and head to their first SEC Championship since 2015. But, that was no surprise.
Tennessee’s entire season has been a battle. Facing one of the toughest schedules in the country, the Lady Vols were ready when they had to fight against LSU.
“Every game building up to this got us that win,” Jordan Horston said. “We played a very tough nonconference schedule. That built us up for today.”
The Lady Vols had to face 16 quad-one teams according to NET Rankings. That puts their strength of schedule first in most polls.
Tennessee went 6-10 over their quad-one games. Its nonconference slate was brutal, leading Tennessee to a 4-5 start to the year.
When things got tough, the Lady Vols never gave up.
“We’ve been through so much adversity,” Rickea Jackson said. “We stuck together. I feel like so many teams would’ve folded. They would’ve given up on each other, but we really decided to stick together and it just made us even more special.”
From starting the year 4-5 to earning a spot in the SEC Championship, Tennessee has come a long way. Their season-long struggle paid off on Saturday.
In a game they need to win to stay alive, the Lady Vols came out flat. Going into halftime down 40-26, Tennessee flipped a switch.
There was no passionate speech like we’ve seen from Harper before. It was her being honest with her team. She expected more out of them.
“We wrote on the board before the coaches came in, we talked amongst ourselves,” Tess Darby said. “Turnovers. We were hurting ourselves.
“We knew that we weren’t going to win in one possession. So, to get back, we had to keep chipping away.”
For 20 minutes, the Lady Vols did the second most chipping away in SEC Tournament history.
The best players shined on the biggest stage for the Lady Vols. Led by a pair of double-doubles from Horston and Jackson, Tennessee started its comeback.
The Lady Vols ripped off a 12-2 run to build momentum in the third quarter.
“We came in how we didn’t want to come in,” Horston said. “People underrated us. They’re still overlooking us, and that’s OK. We’re dogs. It’s OK, we’ll be underdogs. We’ll keep fighting until the buzzer goes off.”
Horston gave Tennessee its first lead of the night with five minutes left in the game. LSU responded with a two of its own to tie the game again. Less than a minute later, Horston grabbed an offensive rebound and got a putback to put the Lady Vols up.
Tennessee didn’t lose that lead for the rest of the game.
“I thought that was critical for us,” Harper said. “They came back and matched it, and then we went back ahead. That was one of the biggest plays.”
Tennessee was able to ice the game from that point on to take their first-ranked victory of the season.
“We never gave up,” Jackson said. “No matter the outside noise, the rankings, we just knew at the end of the day the team we could be. We showed the team we truly are tonight.”
When things didn’t look like they were going the Lady Vols’ way, they still fought. This team has maintained a next-game mentality and never got down. Now, the next game is the SEC championship against the No.1 team in the country.
Tennessee’s win over LSU is a defining moment in its season. It also defines the Lady Vols’ identity. An identity that Jackson has known since early in the season.
“Overcomers,” she said with no hesitation. “We overcome any and everything.”
