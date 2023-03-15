Tess Darby’s WHOOP wristband — or wearable activity tracker — she often has on her left arm doesn’t tick-tock, but it can do a lot of other things.
Darby sat in Tennessee's Director of Women's Basketball Sports Performance Bryan Tatum’s office last summer. She knew she had to get better on the defensive end to keep her minutes up, and she needed a plan on how to get better.
As with any of Tatum’s athletes, it begins with sleep.
“Sleep is the most powerful performance-enhancing drug on the planet, and it's completely free,” Tatum said in a conversation with the Daily Beacon. “One of the challenges in dealing with college athletes is getting them to understand how powerful that really is.
Following games, Tennessee athletes utilize foam rollers, massage, cold tubs or other tools to put their bodies in a state of recovery. The quicker that happens, the quicker Tatum says the athletes can wind down and go to sleep.
Tatum and Darby strategically planned out a routine to maximize her recovery and sleep personally. Part of that plan included utilizing the WHOOP wristband.
In 2020, Tennessee partnered with WHOOP to offer wristbands to every student-athlete. The wristbands can tell athletes how much sleep they should get, their immune system health, how much they have recovered and much more to ensure they peak at the right time.
Tatum can’t mandate that all his athletes use WHOOPs, but Darby has utilized hers. Anytime you see her in shootaround or even in a game, she has the black wristband on her left wrist.
“Being able to grow in the weight room just because that’s what I needed in order to play defense more,” Darby said. “Just seeing what I can improve on and all this stuff. Just like last night, (the WHOOP) told me my strain and you need to sleep this much in order to peak today. It has so many different assets to it and it’s so cool to have it in our corner.”
The most important aspect of the WHOOP is it can tally all forms of stress, allowing Tatum and Tennessee’s staff to accurately plan how much stress to put their athletes under in practice.
“Everything you deal with from the moment you get up to the moment you go to bed is a form of stress,” Tatum said. “Now, how you interpret it has a huge impact on how stressful it really is. But for me, it's a way to kind of quantify. Did you really have a hard day? With the WHOOP, it gives you kind of a stress score.”
Darby's utilization of the WHOOP and her work ethic has allowed her to play more minutes, shoot better from the field and become a threat on both sides of the floor for Tennessee.
For Tatum, seeing Darby’s improvement solidifies that what he is doing works.
“I don't want to just give you fish, I want to teach you how to fish,” Tatum said. “So yeah, for me, it's validating to see her reality manifest in improvement.”
Darby is just one instance of Tatum’s plan working. At the end of the day, he helps any athlete who needs it on or off the court.
“Selfishly, I want them to not only improve their time on the court, but I also want them to improve their quality of life off the court with their decision-making,” Tatum added.
It gets a little tougher to see improvements in-season in the weight room, but Tatum keeps track of things he calls KPIs – key performance indicators. These include vertical jump, front squats and bench press to name a few. By tracking these, he can see when his team is getting fatigued, or when they’re fresh.
Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Tatum says the KPIs show Tennessee is fresh.
“What we know is as long as those numbers don't start to deteriorate, we generally stay very healthy and they normally perform pretty well,” he said. “The good news, right before we went to the conference tournament, we had multiple girls that had personal records on a few of our KPIs.”
In-season workouts are quicker, usually only taking 35-45 minutes. Tatum doesn’t want the focus to become the weight room during the season, the focus should remain with on-court development.
“The girls didn't come here for a weightlifting scholarship,” Tatum said. “They came here to play ball. So, when we hit in-season basketball, skill development is the priority.”
The Lady Vols start their NCAA Tournament run on Saturday when they host Saint Louis. The grind of March is why Tatum preaches recovery throughout the season.
The books on the shelves in his office aren’t for show. He reads to learn. He reads to maximize his team’s recovery and strength.
He reads to make Tennessee the best it can be so he can hang a banner.
“I probably think about so much stuff on any given day,” Tatum said. “It would blow most people's minds. I can't turn it off sometimes, but I'm constantly thinking of ways to try to help the girls succeed. Sometimes it feels like a curse, but it is fun though.”
