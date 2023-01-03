Tennessee has lacked consistency from the free throw line. In hopes of gaining consistency from the line, head coach Kellie Harper made “Project Free Throws.”
There have been games where the Lady Vols were lights out from the charity stripe, like against Gonzaga when the Lady Vols shot a season-high 82.6%.
There have also been games where the Lady Vols were terrible from the line, shooting 47.4% against Eastern Kentucky.
“It's something we've done in the past that we've picked up again this year,” Harper said. “It's asking our players to shoot extra free throws outside of practices. It's nothing complicated, but it's something they really buy into. When we make free throws off the bench you can hear the echo 'Project Free Throws!'”
Since the holiday break, the Lady Vols are shooting 77% from the free throw line. They have raised their season average to 70.6% for the year.
Tamari Key has spearheaded the operation for Tennessee. Now sidelined for the remainder of the season with blood clots, Key has taken on the role of tracking the players' free throws.
“I think that's been good,” Harper said. “She's always been the player in practice that keeps track of our free throws and how many we need to be making. It just was a natural fit to have her lead the way and lead the charge with our 'Project Free Throws.' They communicate with her when they've gotten their extra free throws in.”
Tennessee shot 13-16 against Alabama on Sunday. Jordan Walker led the way, going 7-7 from the stripe.
Before Alabama, Walker was shooting just above 50% from the charity stripe. Key’s involvement also has helped lead to Walker’s improvement.
“When you know you have to send them in and somebody's watching you, making sure that you're shooting your free throws, you gotta do it," Walker said following her 7-7 performance against Alabama. "Tamari's helping us with it, too. We'll track them with her. She'll get them all, add them up and then send it back so we can see where we're at.”
While Harper ensures that “Project Free Throws” is not a competition, Walker strives to have the most.
“I don't know, maybe this is for me, but I see somebody shooting more free throws than me, I'm like, 'Okay, let me go and shoot a couple more,'" Walker said.
Accountability and challenges are nothing new for this team. Harper has been saying since the preseason that this team needs to be challenged.
Harper challenged them with a tough schedule, Harper challenged them with what she has called some of the toughest practices since she’s been here and now Harper is challenging them with “Project Free Throws.”
“They want to be good; they're taking that upon themselves,” Harper said. “I think when you trust the system, and you trust your teammates, and you trust the coaching, you walk out there with great confidence. I think they understand exactly what we need to look like. That's a big piece. They know who we are."
The Lady Vols survived non-conference play with an 8-6 record. Now, Tennessee is 2-0 in SEC play with a lot of momentum.
ESPN’s Bracketology on Tuesday included Tennessee as a No. 10 seed after previously leaving the Lady Vols out. While “Project Free Throws” isn’t the sole reason for Tennessee's upward trajectory, it is a culmination of this year’s team rising to challenges.
"I think that's this team,” Harper said. “I think they're rising. I think you give them a challenge, and they want to rise and meet it. We haven't always been successful, but they're really giving it to us. They're really trying. I think that's why we're in a positive trajectory right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.