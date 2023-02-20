Kellie Harper slammed her clipboard at the feet of her team, upset by the play she had just seen. The Lady Vols had just given up the lead to Auburn in the third quarter.
The head coach was very animated in the timeout after the Lady Vols gave up back-to-back buckets.
The Tigers' lead with just over four minutes left in the third quarter would be their last of the game.
"It fired us up for sure, she got onto us, but that's what we needed, just telling us that we got to play, just play,” guard Jordan Horston said. “Don't worry about anything else, just play.”
Rickea Jackson must’ve been fired up from the timeout too. The transfer from Mississippi State went on a 6-0 run by herself, giving Tennessee a lead they wouldn’t lose for the rest of the day.
Harper’s message didn't include explicitly getting the ball to Jackson, but favorable matchups allowed some easy buckets.
“Obviously, (getting Jackson the ball) is part of our gameplay,” Harper said. ”And we came out and I saw a matchup that we liked, went to her, saw it again, saw it again, so we were able to get her the ball three straight times before they could sub and get a different matchup. We took advantage of the opportunity that we had.”
Jackson took over on Sunday, finishing with 27 points on 12-for-15 from the field. She got 21 in the second half alone.
Jackson, along with Horston, combined for 20 straight points in the fourth quarter to put Auburn away.
Without the third-quarter timeout, that performance may not happen.
“We took (Harper’s speech) and went out there and wanted to do what she told us to do,” Horston said. “Regardless of whatever was happening, we knew that we could turn it over, rebounding, getting stops, putting the ball in the basket. Just focusing on those things and just locking in. It really fired us up. I know it fired me up.”
Those familiar with Harper will likely tell you that she is not a very animated coach. Often seen as a calm presence on the sideline, it takes a lot to get her to show emotion.
On Sunday, Harper charged out to give an official a piece of her mind in the first half in an unusual sight from the coach.
Just about a quarter later, Harper had the very animated third-quarter timeout.
“I was not pleased with how we were playing,” Harper said. “I thought we didn't have the right mindset at that moment and they needed to snap out of it. As a coach, sometimes you have to go there.”
The timeout obviously worked and the Lady Vols never trailed Auburn again on Sunday, clinching third place in the SEC.
The win was one that Tennessee needed to get as it hunts down a longshot, but possible, top-16 seed.
With South Carolina coming to town on Thursday, the Lady Vols will have another chance to bolster their resume. Harper hopes it doesn’t take her slamming down her clipboard to do so.
"As a coach, you're always trying to figure out what they need, and how you can motivate them and how you can urge them on,” Harper said. “I love to see them respond. I love to see them respond whether it's me pulling somebody aside, talking about what I'm looking for, or encouraging them or having a timeout like that.”
