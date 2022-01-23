Jordan Horston displayed an impressive 19 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 assists and 3 steals in Sunday’s 63-to-55 road win over the No. 13 Georgia Bulldogs. The Lady Vols are the only undefeated team in conference play following their fifth win over a top-25 opponent this season.
Tennessee continues its best start to a season since the 2007-08 campaign when the Lady Vols started 22-1 and eventually finished as National Champions.
Kellie Harper, former player and current head coach of the Lady Vols, has certainly turned heads in just her third season at UT. Harper may be on the verge of something special at Tennessee, but what’s a coach without her players?
Jordan Horston has cemented herself as a key piece for Tennessee. During the 2019-20 season, Horston was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. The next season, she seemingly fell in line behind her fellow players.
This season, after Rae Burrell was sidelined early in the season with an injury, Horston looked to be a main piece of Tennessee’s offense. This holds true as she currently leads the team in points and steals.
“It feels good to get the dub and have my teammates back,” Horston said. “I’m proud to only have two turnovers- I mean I don’t want to have any turnovers but with Georgia’s pressure they make people turn the ball over so that’s a step in the right direction.”
“I just do the little things and the things my teammates usually do. I’m a ballplayer and just want to win games.”
It wasn’t all Horston. Burrell, Alexus Dye and a strong defensive showing willed Tennessee into another gear.
Dye put the Lady Vols up early with back-to-back buckets. Georgia's Jenna Staiti and Que Morrison were forces to be reckoned with as they put the Lady Bulldogs on top following a 10-3 run. Key would end the run with a layup, followed by a Burrell score to end the quarter. After taking the lead, UGA would head into the second period leading 16-13.
Georgia continued to pile on the scores, while Tennessee would occasionally respond in their attempt to catch up. With under two minutes until half-time, Dye hit a jumper that would spiral UT into an 8-0 run to end the half, Tennessee trailing 32-31.
“We stopped complaining. We stopped letting the refs get into our heads,” Horston said. “We can’t play like that – we played frustrated. We started playing tough and playing through – crashing the boards, playing how we usually play.”
The Lady Bulldogs hit a three to open the second half, but Burrell went back-to-back to reclaim the lead since the middle of the first quarter. UGA would reclaim the lead, but Jordan Walker would help set-in motion an 11-2 run that put the Lady Vols up 48-40. Georgia would shorten it the just three until a jumper by freshman Sara Puckett increased the lead to five as they headed into the fourth quarter 52-47.
After a couple of Key free throws, UGA’s Staiti would put the Lady Bulldogs back within three until Brooklynn Miles hit a three for her first score of the day. Georgia would pull back within striking distance until both teams struggled to find the net. Eventually, Tennessee sealed the deal with free throws from Key, Horston, and Walker to close out Tennessee’s 63-55 win on the road.
Burrell was back in the starting lineup for the first time since the first game of the season.
“That’s a tough one to come here and know what type of game this is going to be and have your first start since November,” Harper said. “She started the game well- got us kickstarted offensively in maybe in the second quarter. In the second half they (UGA) did a good job collapsing in on her and we didn’t get as many good looks for her.”
“I think she’s feeling pretty good and we are right on track with her.”
Defensively, the Lady Vols got it done. They ended just shy of 50 rebounds (49) with 10 blocks and 12 steals.
“I told our team we won this with our defense,” Harper said. “We had to make adjustments throughout the game. They’ve got players that can put the ball in the hole and a lot of different people that can step up and make plays”
“I thought we gave up too many offensive boards, but our defense was tough- we didn’t give up a lot of easy looks throughout the game. We gave up a few in the first half and really limited the easy baskets in the second half. To me, that was one of the biggest differences of the game.”
Tennessee has improved to 18-1 (7-0 SEC), winning its seventh straight SEC road contest. Aside from speculation, this victory improves the Lady Vols chances of becoming a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.
“This was a great win for us, just a tough team – they are really good. They’ve got great athleticism, they play hard, they are tough and good sized, so we knew this was going to be a huge challenge,” said Harper.
“I’m really proud of our team for showing a lot of resiliency, toughness, being able to play through. We need to be proud of this win.”