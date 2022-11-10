The No. 5 Tennessee Lady Volunteers hosted the unranked UMass Minutewomen for the 2022-2023 season home opener Thursday night in Thompson-Boling Arena.
After struggling against Ohio State’s offense Tuesday night, Tennessee’s defense had an explosive performance against Massachusetts. The Lady Vols forced 15 turnovers with 8 steals and 3 blocks.
Tamari Key and Rickea Jackson were vital for the Lady Vols on both sides of the ball. Jackson’s aggression was troublesome for the MinuteWomen. Jackson finished with a double-double, snagging a team-high 24 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, with two assists. Key stood tall in the paint and boasted 13 points, 9 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks.
Although the Lady Vols forced 17 turnovers on defense, offensive turnovers were still a prominent problem for this Tennessee offense. UMass flustered Tennessee and forced 18 turnovers and scored 23 points on takeaways.
Jordan Horston posted five points and three rebounds, before exiting the game early in the second quarter after suffering a left leg injury on a missed blocking foul call. There are no updates on her status.
Despite never holding a substantial lead, the Lady Volunteers got the job done. Tennessee led 34-29 at half and finished off with a 74 to 65 win.
