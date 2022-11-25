Tennessee defeated Colorado 69-51 on Friday night in Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Lady Vols didn’t let a tough weekend in The Bahamas hold them back on Friday.
“I think between our last game and this game, I think the talk has been right,” Harper said. “The focus has been where it needs to be…We have to get better on the boards, we need to do a better job defensively and they’re working towards that.
Tennessee shot 48.1% from the field. Jordan Horston and Rickea Jackson both led the Lady Vols. Horston finished with 23 points, eight rebounds, and four assists. Jackson finished with 20 points and six rebounds.
Horston and Jackson have become a lot more comfortable with each other on the court.
“Being a transfer, we were still trying to find that chemistry, and I feel like, after that tournament, it really started to get better,” Jackson said. “Even though losing sucks, I’m very grateful for going to The Bahamas and playing that tough competition because I feel like it only made us stronger.”
Tennessee seemed to be on the same page in the first half, mainly thanks to a renowned focus on communication.
The Lady Vols went into half leading 30-14, shooting 41%. Tennessee was also outrebounding the Buffaloes 23-13 at the midway point, something the Lady Vols have struggled to do this season.
“Honestly, just communicating with everything,” Horston said. “Communicating helps me through things when I’m confused. So, if I over-communicate, then I know, okay, nobody has to read my mind. I don’t have to read her mind. We’re all getting there with the communication piece.”
Holding a team to 14 points in a half is no easy feat. Tennessee’s defense in the first half was suffocating.
Defense and effort were two things Harper preached in The Bahamas, and they came to fruition against Colorado.
“I thought our awareness was better, and that’s not one specific thing, but typically our off-the-ball defense, in my opinion, has been a little behind,” Harper said. “We’re not anticipating what was going to happen next, and then we’re a step behind when that action happens. I thought we were a little better there, I thought our communication was a little bit better.”
The third quarter saw a lot more offense from both sides.
Tennessee finished the third shooting 71.4% from the field. The Lady Vols went into the fourth shooting 7 for their last 8. Tennessee had 27 points in the quarter.
The Buffaloes shared some offensive success, finishing 4 of their last 5 and shooting 53.8% in the quarter. Colorado had 21 points in the quarter.
The Buffaloes strung off a 14-2 run in the middle of the fourth as Kellie Harper tried to work in some younger players. The return of Horston and Jackson shut down any Colorado comeback.
Colorado outscored Tennessee 16-12 in the fourth quarter but it didn’t hit any field goals in the last 3:21.
Despite the defensive performance, the story of the night was Horston and Jackson. Their energy was contagious, on the court and even in the media room.
Both players will have to carry their momentum into Sunday when Tennessee hosts Eastern Kentucky at 2 p.m. ET.
“Jordan and Rickea are both emotional players,” Harper said. “When you have players like that when they’re high, it is very contagious, but they also can’t lose that energy. I think they understand that and they’re playing with good energy. They’re communicating well. Sometimes, a game like this is contagious, they like it and want to reproduce that feeling. To do that, you got to play defense and you have to have energy.”
