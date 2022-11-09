This time last year, Rickea Jackson was preparing for her junior season with Mississippi State. By January, Jackson had entered her name into the transfer portal.
Jordan Horston’s junior season didn’t last much longer than Jackson’s, as the point guard’s year came to a close early due to injury.
Neither Horston nor Jackson knew at that time their paths would cross a year later – and not for the first time.
Horston and Jackson faced off against one another in high school, forming a competitive relationship. Coming out of high school, the duo even planned on attending Tennessee together.
“Rickea’s my friend,” Horston said. “Growing up, we were planning on going to school together from the beginning. It was supposed to be me … and Rickea, we were all going to go to school together. We all took a visit to Tennessee, together. It’s so crazy how everything played out.”
Ultimately, Horston’s original plan would come to fruition – four years later. Jackson decided to transfer from Mississippi State to Tennessee for her senior season.
Horston considers herself to be the best recruiter on the team, a talent that she used to try and get Jackson to Knoxville.
“I was in her ear like ‘come on, come on, come over,’” Horston said. “But it was her decision at the end of the day. She made it because of the atmosphere and the legacy, and she wanted to win National Championships – that’s what Tennessee does.”
When Jackson declared for the transfer portal, the forward was leading the SEC in scoring, averaging 20.3 points per game.
While Jackson led the SEC in scoring last season, Horston led the Lady Vols in scoring with 16.2 points per game.
Having two elite scorers playing side-by-side creates a matchup nightmare for opposing teams. Horston and Jackson combined for the first 12 points in the Lady Vols’ exhibition against Carson Newman.
“Me and Jordy, you know, that's something that we try to do in practice because we know we do and will play together a lot,” Jackson said following the exhibition game. “I feel like we have so many great players on this team, they can't just stop one of us. If they tried to stop one, who are you going to go to next? You can't stop them as well.”
Not long after Jackson arrived in Knoxville, her dynamic relationship with Horston became evident. The duo picked right up from their high school days, competing with one another day in and day out on the practice floor.
“When Rickea Jackson and Jordan Horston get on the floor against each other and they are guarding each other, it's pretty impressive,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “They will go at each other and then give each other a high five. It's been a lot of fun to watch."
Aside from being elite scorers, both Jackson and Horston are lockdown defenders. As iron sharpens iron, two of the top players in women’s basketball put on a show in practice.
No matter how hard the duo goes in practice, they’re still close friends at the end of the day.
“It’s really fun – two competitive people going at it,” Jackson said. “It’s just really cool, after the court we’re the best of buds, just laughing and playing all day… We’re going at it to make each other better so when we do step out on the floor, it’s nothing we haven't worked on.”
