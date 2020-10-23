Lady Vols head basketball coach Kellie Harper and senior guard/forward Rennia Davis met with the media Thursday to discuss the upcoming season.
Here are the key takeaways.
Finally practicing
The Lady Vols returned for their first official practice of the season last week, after several weeks of small, limited workouts. And following a seven-month layoff from the pandemic, Harper and her team were ready to play basketball again.
“We're excited. We're excited about getting to play basketball and this upcoming season,” Harper said. “I understand we still have to be flexible and we have to be able to pivot at any moment, but we've had good practices. We've had a lot of energy; a lot of enthusiasm and our players have been really positive throughout this time.”
It was almost a certainty, due to limited offseason workouts, that each player would be in a different position preparation-wise when they returned. The newcomers especially were a group that could have been hindered by the shutdown, but Harper was optimistic about their progression.
“They're pretty excited about coming to practice every day and getting better,” Harper said. “I think they have picked things up very quickly. The only thing that they're missing at this point is the experience, and they're not going to get that until they step out there in their first college game. With where they're at right now, I've been very pleased.”
Developing players
Developing players’ skills has been one of Harpers’ main focuses through practice thus far. She mentioned sophomore Jordan Horston, redshirt junior transfer Jordan Walker and freshman Destiny Salary as ones who have really improved through the first week.
Davis is one player that the team believes can benefit most from development. The Jacksonville, Fla. native was the Lady Vols’ best player a season ago, and Harper has high expectations for her.
“Historically, one of the things that you can look at with Rennia's performances is you can see how she has improved every year,” Harper said. “I think she had a really good junior campaign, and what we would like to do is build on that. For her to take a really good season last year and even improve on that. She's finding a little more diversity in her game.”
Following her coach’s advice, Davis spent much of her offseason focusing on different aspects of her game to make herself a well-rounded player.
“I've been focusing on my ball handling and just overall strength and conditioning,” Davis said. “And I feel like we have needed to get stronger this year, so I have been working on that and doing pretty good at it."
Team depth
A strategy that Harper liked to use last season was to play lots of people and use the team’s depth to their advantage. Last season the Lady Vols had eight players average 15.0 minutes or more per game. It worked well enough last year, and it's an idea Harper still has in mind.
"Going into this season, I feel more comfortable with our depth,” Harper said. “I like playing players. They come to practice every day; they want to play. I think when they go out there and earn playing time, I want to reward them with that. In terms of having a substitution pattern, we want to do that. It has to make sense, but I think right now just numbers wise, we have a little more depth.”
The depth that the Lady Vols now have can help answer roster questions and maximize each player’s contribution.
The addition of the graduate transfer Walker, for example, alleviated Tennessee’s need to have Davis in a role as a backup point guard, where she spent a substantial amount of time last season.
“That's exactly what I was thinking,” Davis said. “‘I was about to be PG2 and work on my ball handling’ which is what I do anyway, but I was like I was really going to have to lock in on ball handling, but I talked to Jordan prior to her coming and just encouraged her and she obviously saw fit to be here.”
The depth is particularly helpful this season, when players could miss time to COVID-19 related illness or protocol.