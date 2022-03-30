Lady Vols head coach Kellie Harper confirmed Wednesday that Tennessee will add Rickea Jackson and Jasmine Powell from the transfer portal.
Jackson, a standout at Mississippi State, averaged 16.2 points per game and 5.3 rebounds per game in her three years with the Bulldogs, though both her second and third seasons were cut short.
The Detroit, Michigan, native was on the Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy and Wooden Award watchlists during her sophomore campaign at Mississippi State. She was also named a top-10 finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award.
In her final season with Mississippi State, the 6-foot-2 forward averaged 20.3 points per game and 6.8 rebounds per game in 15 starts. Jackson will have two years of eligibility left.
Powell, also a Detroit native, comes to Rocky Top after a three-season stint with Minnesota, where she averaged 12.4 points per game, 5.7 assists per game and 4.4 rebounds per game in her final season with the Golden Gophers.
Powell will also have two more years of eligibility.
The additions of Jackson and Powell help fill a hole left in Tennessee’s roster with the loss of Alexus Dye and Keyen Green, who have used all of their eligibility, and now Rae Burrell, who announced Tuesday that she would declare for the WNBA Draft.