The Lady Vols basketball team enters the 2020-21 season with high expectations. Contributing to the hype surrounding Tennessee are five newcomers: three freshmen and two graduate transfers.
Let’s break down each player and their potential role in the upcoming season.
Marta Suárez
The freshman guard/forward Suárez was a four-star international prospect from Oviedo, Spain. She represented her home country in the 2018 FIBA U16 Women's European Championship in Lithuania, playing seven games and averaging 16.9 minutes, 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field.
In a recent media availability, Suárez addressed some differences between basketball in Europe versus in the U.S., mainly the physicality of the game, but she was confident in her abilities to make the transition.
"There are some differences, but it's not as much as I thought,” Suárez said. “The game here focuses way more on one-on-one players, while in Europe it focuses more on plays with screens, pick and rolls, et cetera. But at the end of the day, it's still basketball, and every team has its own different plays and different motion, so it's not that big of a difference with that.”
Though she will likely have a limited role off the bench, Suárez does bring some versatility to the Lady Vols, as she can play both the guard and forward positions. This should pair nicely with head coach Kellie Harper’s desire to use many substitutions as an advantage.
“She’s highly skilled, very competitive and very mature, as a person and in her game,” Harper said of the freshman.
Destiny Salary
The freshman guard Salary comes from a winning program in Jonesboro, Arkansas. She was a four-star prospect, and she was one of the top players from her state, earning a spot on the 2019 USA TODAY Arkansas Second-Team.
Harper described Salary as a player with a lot of energy and a big personality- important traits for a freshman competing for a job. Throughout the preseason, the freshman has impressed her coaches with her work ethic and quickness, though she will likely see time primarily off the bench.
“Right now, on the court, she's doing a really good job handling the ball, she's doing a good job getting to the basket and knocking down shots, too,” Harper said. “We've really liked seeing her development this preseason.”
Tess Darby
The freshman guard/forward Darby was another four-star prospect from a winning program in Greenfield, Tennessee. Basketball runs in Darby’s blood, as both her parents played collegiate basketball as well.
"(Darby) is an excellent shooter and a really hard worker,” Harper said. “She is one of those players that will ask a lot of questions just because she wants to get it right. She comes from a winning program, and we can feel that from her.”
Darby, with the other freshman, will likely have a role off the bench this season, but Harper has noticed their progression and acknowledged the ways they can help the team.
“I think they all have had good offseasons with us. I love the steps they have taken this summer and this fall,” Harper said. “I think they bring specific strengths to our team. In the recruiting process, I think a lot of times, you target specific needs and areas. I think we’re covering a lot of ground with those three.”
Keyen Green
The redshirt senior forward/center Green is a graduate transfer from Liberty University. She racked up accolades last season, a First Team All-ASUN honor and the Lady Flames team MVP to name a few. Green was also recently ranked No. 15 in ESPN.com’s 2020-21 women's basketball "Newcomer Impact Rankings."
Green brings experience to the Lady Vols. At Liberty, she started 91 of 93 games from 2016 to 2020 and averaged 13.1 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. She consistently ranked near the top of the Atlantic Sun Conference stat leaders, and she is in the top-10 in Liberty history in many offensive categories.
"She comes in with great maturity, great leadership and unbelievable work ethic on the court,” Harper said. “I think she took four charges in one practice. This is a tough, hard-nosed kid that wants the basketball, and if you don't throw it to her, she'll just go get the rebound. She's been really good for us thus far.”
Green will have an important role this season, both as a player and a leader. She figures to get a large portion of the starts from the center and forward positions, as someone who adds depth to Harper’s roster. And as a senior transfer, she plans to use her experience to teach her team.
“I think that will be my role on this team, just to continue to encourage and lead with my experience - lead vocally and lead by example,” Green said. “I'm just really trying to get everybody going in the same direction and on the same page.”
Jordan Walker
The redshirt junior guard Walker is a graduate transfer from Western Michigan University. She missed her entire sophomore campaign for medical reasons, but in the two full seasons she did play, Walker started 54 of 64 games and averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
The transition from the Mid-American Conference to the SEC brought about plenty of challenges for Walker, including the size and strength of guards in the SEC, and the adjustment she had to make from playing shooting guard, a position she took up at WMU, back to point guard.
After a challenging, unusual offseason, Walker’s focus is on preparing for the first game, whenever that may come.
"I'm extremely excited that we're going to move forward and play this season,” Walker said. “It's been a long offseason being in quarantine. Just making that transition to being back on the court, that was one big piece of excitement, as well as now getting into the season and being able to see it and feel how close it is.”
Walker also figures to get a large portion of playing time as an experienced guard who adds depth to the point guard position.
Harper said that she has high expectations for the two graduate transfers, Green and Walker, but is expecting contributions from each newcomer to the Lady Vols.
“I’m expecting big things from those two, but to be honest with you, I think all five have a big opportunity to contribute this year.”