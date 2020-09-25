Los Angeles Sparks power forward/center Candace Parker, who led the Lady Vols to two national championships in 2007 and 2008, was named the WNBA defensive player of the year on Thursday.
The announcement comes after the 13-year veteran led the WNBA in rebounds (9.7). Parker also ranked eighth in blocks (1.23 per game) and helped anchor a Sparks defense that ranked third in defensive rating and held opponents to 31.3 points per game in the paint, the second fewest in the league.
Parker said that this award meant a lot to her because it reminded her of the late, iconic coach Pat Summit who always preached defensive intensity, effort, and rebounding as the most important parts of the game.
"We all know the first thing that popped to my mind was Coach Summitt.” Parker told ESPN’s Michelle Voepel. “Her phrase still rings in my head: 'Offense sells tickets, defense wins games, rebounding wins championships. … She definitely was heavy on my mind when I heard that I won this award."
This defensive player of the Year award just adds to the laundry list of accomplishments for Parker. She has won a WNBA championship (2016), two WNBA Most Valuable Player Awards (2008, 2013), WNBA Finals MVP Award (2016), WNBA All-Star Game MVP (2013), two Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012) and the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award (2008). Parker has also been selected to six all-WNBA teams and five all-star teams during her incredible career.
Parker led the Sparks to a 15-7 record and the third seed in the WNBA playoffs before their loss to the Sun in the second round. Despite the playoff loss, Parker had a great 13th season averaging 14.7 points, a league-best 9.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
“Obviously I’m disappointed that we didn't go a little farther this season,” Parker said. “But I think regular-season wise, just to be able to rebound and play the type of defense that we played was amazing.”
This season was a great bounce back for Parker after missing 24 of the 34 regular season games last season. At 33 years old going into her 13th season, it was not clear how Parker would look when she returned from injury. Coming into the season, Parker wanted to prove she was still at the top of her game.
"I do believe people had written me off after last year,” Parker said. “After being injured last year at 33 ... I just wanted to prove that I had a little bit more left in the tank. I wanted to really do a better job this year, coming in ready to go, staying in shape, making sure that my body is doing good.”
Parker’s focus on being in shape and making sure her body was ready to go paid off this season as Parker proved herself again to be a top player in the WNBA.