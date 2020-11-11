The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unusual situation for the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team. With new health and safety regulations in place, nothing looks quite the same. Even with all the challenges a season in a pandemic brings, head coach Kellie Harper and her team are excited to play some basketball.
The main concern with playing a college basketball season in a pandemic is the players’ health. And to this point, the Lady Vols have remained very healthy.
Harper noted that the team has had just a couple of isolated quarantine cases but no positive tests and no opt-outs. The team staff is taking every precaution to protect the players’ health, from restricting locker room access, new gym setups and masks for all coaching personnel.
“I think our medical staff does a great job of informing us on protocols and procedures,” Harper said. “Our players are well-versed, they completely understand what we’re doing. We’re taking their safety and making it a priority.”
A large part of the responsibility falls on the players. Even with the safety measures put into place, one bad decision can erase all the progress and halt the season. To the team’s credit, they have handled the new precautions beautifully.
Another factor in the mix is that a team can lose focus when they do not know what could happen on a week to week basis. The Lady Vols could get shut down at any moment over one positive test, and their schedule has not even been fully announced, just four games have been scheduled thus far.
Harper was adamant that, in spite of the complications, the team is working hard and preparing the way they should.
“I think the team has done a terrific job being flexible,” Harper said. “That’s the biggest thing for us. We don’t know what’s going to happen next week. They’ve been really good working in the unknown.”
Team practices are different this year as well. The SEC announced that official team practices would begin on Oct. 14 and each team would have a 42-day window to conduct no more than 30 practices.
Specifically for Tennessee, the amount of time per week they can practice has been altered. Harper said that normally the Lady Vols would practice 20 hours per week, but this season it has been cut to 12 hours.
This presents yet another challenge for the less experienced college players, who are not used to a shorter practice period, but Harper believes her more experienced players will have no trouble adjusting.
“The days per week is very similar to where we would be if this was a normal season,” Harper said. “So I think the format looks different for players who are seasoned college players and understands kind of what that calendar looks like.”
Combine all of these challenges with the fact that the offseason was totally different. Conditioning, work outs and team meetings were limited, and Harper and her recruiting team had to operate online since no in-person events were allowed.
Freshman guard/forward Marta Suárez detailed her unusual recruitment experience in the pandemic.
"My recruiting process was interesting because I didn't get to visit or anything with any school,” Suarez said. “I was looking for a school with good basketball and good studies. Since the first Zoom call I had with the coaches here, they gave me a family and team feeling that I thought was right for me. I still believe that was the correct choice.”
Harper and her team took advantage of the unusual offseason to build team chemistry, even when they could not do it in person.
“We had book clubs, we had diversity training, we had leadership meetings,” Harper said. “We tried to be very intentional about staying engaged with our team, even when it was not on the court. And we tried to take advantage of that time and take advantage of those meetings because that was a really great opportunity for growth for our team.”
Needless to say, the coronavirus added plenty of extra obstacles for the Lady Vols, but Harper remains confident in her teams’ ability to cope in the unknown.
“I think the challenges have been very widespread,” Harper said. “The challenges of just throwing their schedule off, not being able to travel home as frequently as they normally do. I’ve been proud of them. I think they’ve done a good job thus far.”