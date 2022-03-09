The Lady Vols were knocked out of the SEC Tournament in the semifinals last Saturday by the eventual tournament champions, the Kentucky Wildcats.
At the conclusion of the contest, head coach Kellie Harper reminded her squad of a certain Lady Vol team that made a special run after getting bounced out of the SEC Tournament earlier than expected.
“I did tell the team, I remember one year we lost in the SEC Tournament when I was a player and Pat came in and said that we got about two weeks and we’ve got to get better,” Harper said. “I guess we just said ‘OK,’ and we got better and we ended up winning the National Championship.”
The team Harper is referencing is the 1996-97 Lady Vols.
Heading into 1996-97, this Lady Vols team had high expectations coming off of their National Championship in the 1995-96 season.
Pat Summitt was at the helm and her squad was led by Lady Vols legend, Chamique Holdsclaw, and current head coach Kellie Harper (Jolly).
Even with the high hopes and all of the returning players, the regular season did not turn out the way people had hoped.
It was evident immediately when the Lady Vols suffered their first loss of the season, just four games into the season to Louisiana Tech and only five games later, UT dropped back-to-back games for the first time since to Georgia and Stanford.
When January hit, it happened again with back-to-back losses to Connecticut and Old Dominion.
The Lady Vols held an 11-6 record following the two straight losses and fell out of the top-10 for the first time since 1986.
The Lady Vols made more history during the season, but not the kind to brag about.
For the first time in school history, the Lady Vols lost games to Florida and Arkansas during conference play. Another pair of games were dropped back-to-back, and the Lady Vols did not qualify for a bye for the SEC Tournament for the first time in program history.
The Lady Vols made it all the way to the semifinals in the tournament but fell to Auburn.
Many people had written off this Lady Vol team, but remarkably, the loss to Auburn would be the final loss the Lady Vols had the rest of the season.
Tennessee entered the NCAA Tournament as a No. 3 seed and beat its first four opponents, including a 10-point win over previously undefeated and top-seeded Connecticut in the Elite Eight, by an average of 20 points.
The Lady Vols entered the Final Four in Cincinnati matching up in a rematch versus Notre Dame, and UT dispatched the Fighting Irish with ease, 80-66, to play for the National Championship.
There the Lady Vols would face off in a rematch against Old Dominion, and Tennessee would enact its revenge and win the National Title with a 68-59 win over the Monarchs.
With the victory, the Lady Vols became the second team in women's NCAA history to win two straight titles and the first team with more than six losses to win the championship.
Harper brought up this National Championship team to her current squad for very good reasons, but she probably did not realize the eerie similarities between the two.
To start, both teams were riddled with injury.
This year's team has suffered season ending injuries to Marta Suárez and Keyen Green, Rae Burrell missed 12 games early in the season and Jordan Horston is currently on the shelf with an elbow injury.
In 1996-97, Harper suffered major injuries herself, tearing her ACL, before making an incredible comeback to only sprain her ankle in the NCAA Tournament and point guard Laurie Milligan was on the shelf with a partially dislocated patella.
Both teams racked up similar wins during their respective seasons, defeating Big 12 foes Kansas and Texas.
The losses, however, are more similar.
Both teams suffered double-digit home losses to Stanford, double-digit road losses to UConn, road losses to Florida, the SEC regular season finale was a loss to LSU and both teams fell in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
One more thing that is not solidified yet, but could still be a possibility is the seeding the current Lady Vols earn. Currently, UT is projected as a No. 3 and the 1997 team was a No. 3 seed for the big dance.
Does this mean that the current Lady Vols are a lock for the Final Four and the National Championship?
Only time will tell, but don’t be surprised if the current Lady Vols make another magical run similar to the 1997 Lady Vols.