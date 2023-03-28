The ever-changing world of COVID-19 waivers and name, image and likeness make muddy what used to be an obvious decision for athletes. NIL is the obvious answer as to why more collegiate athletes are staying in college.
Senior guard Jordan Horston announced on Tuesday that she would be declaring for the WNBA draft. Many watched for her decision as the world of NIL grows around college sports. Horston is projected to be a top-10 draft pick.
Athletes selected in the first round of the WNBA draft often make around $70,000 in their first season depending on where they’re selected. Anyone who falls out of the first round makes even less, if they make a roster. The league has 144 roster spots at most, and often teams can’t afford to fill all of their spots.
Rickea Jackson, a projected top-five draft pick in the WNBA draft, announced she plans to return to Tennessee for her last season of eligibility. The decision sent ripples through the world of women’s basketball.
“I think the player’s NIL opportunities nowadays, I don't know if it makes it easier or harder, because now the opportunities to take advantage of their name and who they are, are really lucrative at the college level,” Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper said. “And when I say make it harder or easier, sometimes it makes those decisions harder because now they're presented with two really good options.”
According to Opendorse, NIL opportunities for women’s basketball make up 10.2% of all compensation, third behind football (55.1%) and men’s basketball (20.6%). At a school with the prestige of Tennessee, NIL opportunities for women’s athletes are plentiful.
The Lady Vols Boost (Her) Club as well as Orange Mountain Designs have both provided NIL opportunities for women’s student-athletes at Tennessee. Players get custom shirts, and when fans buy those shirts, the athlete makes money.
A popular shirt seen around Thompson-Boling Arena is one of Tamari Key. After sitting out most of the 2022-23 season with blood clots, Key announced she will use her COVID-19 year to return for another season.
“NIL is real & thriving at a lot of power 5 schools,” center Tamari Key said on Twitter. “Why go to the league right away when there are potentially not enough spots which (equals) not being guaranteed a reasonable... livable amount of (money).”
A lot went into the decision for Key, not just where she may make the most money. She cited the environment at Tennessee as the biggest motivator for her return.
“I did (look at NIL), but it wasn’t the forefront for me,” Key said. “I just wanted to make sure I was staying true to who I was and that was family, and my morals and values in life – family, being supportive, and being loved and cared for. Tennessee provides that for me.”
Jackson had never had a stable year in her college career. Her three years at Mississippi State saw a coaching change every year. After her transfer to Tennessee, she entered a “healthy” team environment.
Similar to Key, she considered all factors, but the environment at Tennessee is what made her want to return.
“I always felt like I was 50/50,” Jackson said. “Even coming to Tennessee, I always told myself if this is a great year, if the team is going to be how I think it's going to be, if it's just healthy, then I always highly considered coming back.”
With newcomers like Jackson and fellow transfers Jillian Hollingshead and Jasmine Powell, it took awhile for Tennessee to gel. For Key, who has been in the program for a while, there was no adjustment.
Key feels like family in Tennessee’s program. Jackson feels the same way after just a season as a Lady Vol. Horston helped Harper stabilize the Tennessee program before heading to the WNBA draft. From a player’s perspective, something must be going right in Knoxville.
“The family atmosphere, I love it here,” Key said. “From the coaches to the fans to the support we have at the school. It’s just unlike anything else I’ve been a part of in my life.”
