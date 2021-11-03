A close look at any great college basketball team will show you that veteran leadership is a vital part of the team’s success.
The Lady Vols have that veteran core this season and will look to it for guidance throughout the course of this season.
"I think when you look at consistent teams, I think that you see veterans,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “And they don't have to be the biggest super star veterans, but veterans make a difference. They've been there done that, they understand the system, they can make changes on the fly and they play with a little bit more poise at times.”
Tennessee’s roster has one senior, three graduates and four juniors. The team doesn’t lack veteran players. How those players will come into their roles as leaders will determine the success of the team this season.
One of the biggest questions of the offseason for the Lady Vols has been who will fill the role that Rennia Davis left behind. Davis was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx No. 9 overall and leaves behind a void at the guard position.
Harper is looking to senior Rae Burrell and junior Jordan Horston to step up big in the guard slots this season.
“Our team has to look a little different to be successful because we don't have Rennia to throw it to and then sit back and watch,” Harper said. “Right now, we just need Rae to be Rae, and Jordan's game has matured a lot over the course of her career here.”
Burrell recognizes her role as a leader and is ready to step into that role both on and off the court.
“I feel like I need to really focus on being a good leader for this team, too, whether that's scoring or just vocally showing how to be a good leader,” Burrell said. “There is pressure, but I trust in myself and my teammates to keep me level-headed to be a good leader.”
Burrell is coming off a season where she averaged 16.8 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Another player that Tennessee is looking to for leadership is Jordan Walker. She is going into her second season at Tennessee after transferring from Western Michigan. Though she hasn’t been with the team as long as others, she still sees an opportunity to lead younger Lady Vols.
“I know that when I talk, they listen and when they talk, I listen,” Walker said. “I feel like we've built that trust with each other to be able to say certain things to each other. We know it's coming out of love and coming out of wanting each other to be better and be the best player that we can be.”
Tennessee has a number of other players that it can look to night in and night out. Tamari Key offers height and experience in the paint and is coming off a season where she averaged nearly 3 blocks per game.
"The sky is the limit for her projection,” Harper said. “For her, a lot of her growth this year and summer was the mental side. The understanding and wanting the basketball. Understanding how to work to get the basketball. Walking on the court with a presence and confidence. That's where we will see big leaps from her this year.”
The Lady Vols have a long season ahead of them and the team will look to its veterans to win games while also offering guidance for younger players.
"I think you rely on your experience in a lot of ways. You can't skip that step,” Harper said. “They are going to be able to share those experiences with (freshman) but also walk on the court confident in a lot of situations."