The NCAA Women’s basketball season is two weeks from its start date. The NCAA has said that the first set of games could be played as soon as Nov. 25, with SEC play scheduled to begin on Dec. 31.
Let’s look into who all is returning for the Lady Vols and how head coach Kellie Harper envisions their 2020-21 campaign.
Rennia Davis enters her senior year, easily being the face of the Lady Vols basketball team. Last season, she averaged 18.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while also shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 80.2 percent from the charity stripe. Davis gained some national recognition, as she was named to the first-team All-SEC, and an All-American honorable mention recipient from AP, the USBWA and WBCA.
"Historically, one of the things that you can look at with Rennia's performances is you can see how she has improved every year,” Harper said. “I think she had a really good junior campaign, and what we would like to do is build on that. For her to take a really good season last year and even improve on that.”
“She's finding a little more diversity in her game. She's gotten better at ball handling, she can really shoot, she can really score, and she's a great athlete. I've been really impressed with her defense this preseason. She's done a really good job on the ball and off the ball. She's an excellent rebounder. She can continue to improve in almost all of those areas. We just want her to be Rennia and just find small ways to be better each and every day."
SEC All-Freshman Jordan Horston is coming off of a year in which she made program history as a freshman. In the 2019-20 season, Horston finished with 143 assists which were good for 4.6 per game, both of these ranked second all-time in Tennessee program history for a freshman. Horston wasn’t just a distributor, she also averaged 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. She also ranked first on the Lady Vols in assists (143) and steals (39), second in blocks (25) and three-pointers made (27), and third in rebounds (170).
Rae Burrell started the season on the bench for Tennessee and quickly became its sixth-women of the year during those first 22 games. However, during the final nine matches, she averaged 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds, which were higher marks than her ending season totals (10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).
Tamari Key struggled to find consistent minutes in the rotation but showed flashes of her potential. She finished the season with 7.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. Her real value to Tennessee was on defense. Key finished first in the SEC in blocks (86) and blocks per game (2.8), and even finished right outside the top 10 in the NCAA in both of those categories. Her block total tied Candace Parker for the fifth-most blocks in a season in Tennessee program history.
"I think Tamari is still just really talented,” Harper said. “I think for her, her growth is still just taking that talent to the next level and not just being talented, but outworking someone, or being more aggressive on the court and not letting plays happen to her, her going out and making plays because she's so capable of doing that."
Jessie Rennie will look to build off of her role as a bench player a season ago. She finished with 2.7 points per game and also finished as one of Tennessee’s best three-point shooters. The sophomore made 25 threes last season and shot 46.3 percent from behind the arc.
Kasiyahna Kushkituah returns as a backup big for the Lady Vols. The senior center has started 12 games in her career and in 31 games last season recorded 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Kushkituah should as serve as a leader as one of three seniors on the team
"Leadership is going to be huge for us, as it has been since I have been here,” Davis said. “I just think this year we have more people that will be able to step into that role, but also we have more people that are willing to listen, so I think that is huge too, and our communication has improved since I have been here in my opinion, so I am just really excited this year and where we are going."
Jaiden McCoy enters the season providing some bench depth. In her first season with Tennessee last year, the redshirt senior scored 2.7 points over 26 games played.
Emily Saunders hopes to break in as a go-to big for Tennessee. Last season, she played in just 10 games and finished the season with a line of 3.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 70.8 percent from the field in 8.2 minutes per game.
The Lady Vols will look to these eight returning players to help them continue the success that they had last season. In her first year as Lady Vols’ head coach, Harper helped to lead her team to a 21-10 overall record and a 10-6 SEC record.