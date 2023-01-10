ESPN’s College Gameday will return to Knoxville, but this time for the Lady Vols.
ESPN announced on Tuesday that College Gameday will be coming to Knoxville ahead of the Lady Vols matchup with No. 4 UConn on Jan. 26. The show will air at 7 p.m. ET ahead of the 8 p.m. ET tip-off of the historic rivalry.
The Lady Vols will host the show for the first time in 12 years. The show is one of three scheduled for women’s basketball this season. The other two dates have yet to be announced.
Tennessee and UConn have hosted the only two previous editions of the show prior to last season. The Lady Vols’ matchup with South Carolina drew College Gameday last year.
"We are excited to welcome ESPN's College GameDay back to the University of Tennessee and make our third all-time women's appearance as we host UConn," head coach Kellie Harper said. "It just feels right to have College GameDay here to showcase one of the most historic rivalries in sports, and I know the atmosphere inside Thompson-Boling Arena and the energy of our fans will be incredible."
Tennessee’s matchup with UConn is a part of ESPN’s annual “We Back Pat” initiative. “We Back Pat” brings attention to the Pat Summit Foundation, which is dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.
Summit’s son, Tyler, launched the foundation in 2011 after Summit’s diagnosis of early-onset dementia at the age of 59. UConn head coach Geno Auriemma was the first to donate to the foundation in 2012 when he contributed $10,000.
"We are thrilled to continue integrating women's college basketball into the College GameDay brand with additional shows this season," said Patricia Lowry, ESPN vice president of production. "UConn-Tennessee is one of the preeminent rivalries in women's college basketball and Pat Summitt remains the sport's north star, while Geno Auriemma continues his historic run with the Huskies.
“Having the first show of 2023 at Tennessee for this matchup while supporting We Back Pat, with one of Summitt's former players, Kellie (Jolly) Harper, now leading the Lady Vol program, it couldn't be more fitting."
