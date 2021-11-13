It wasn’t always pretty, but the 15th ranked Tennessee Lady Vols survived against a tough UCF team on the road in a 49-41 defensive showdown Friday night.
Scoring struggles were evident from the opening tip, as the Lady Vols started the game 0-for-3 from the field with 2 turnovers before sophomore Tess Darby hit a three-pointer two and a half minutes into the first quarter.
The Lady Vols pushed the lead out to 10-4 with 1:33 remaining in the opening frame but the Knights responded with a 5-0 run to bring the score to 10-9.
The second quarter was a defensive clinic by Tennessee. The Lady Vols held UCF to only 5 points and forced 4 turnovers late in the half to fuel a 26-14 halftime lead.
Even with the double-digit lead at the break, Tennessee was not playing perfect basketball offensively. The Lady Vols turned the ball over 16 times in the first 20 minutes, but it didn't matter, as they shot 50% from the field compared to UCF’s 15% and out-rebounded the Knights 13-2.
The big story for the Lady Vols in the first half was the return of junior guard Jordan Horston, who missed the opening game of the season. Horston nearly ended the first half with a double-double with 11 points and 7 rebounds, and was a huge reason why Tennessee was on top.
UCF refused to go away and responded to Tennessee’s punch with a blow of its own in the third quarter. After UT went ahead 28-14, the Knights went on a 16-6 run over the final eight minutes of the third quarter to cut into Tennessee’s lead and make the game 34-30.
Three-pointers by UCF’s Diamond Battles and Alisha Lewis were a huge part of the Central Florida comeback attempt, but in the end it wasn’t enough.
Tennessee scored the first 7 points of the final quarter to bring the score to 42-30 with 4:30 left. Battle tried to carry the Knights on her shoulders with 9 of their 11 fourth quarter points, but Tennessee made enough free throws down the stretch to bring home a 49-41 victory.
Horston was the only Lady Vol in double figures, as she finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while freshman guard Sara Puckett finished with 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists off the bench.