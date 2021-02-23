Tennessee senior Rennia Davis has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Davis led the Lady Vols to a 75-67 upset over No. 2 South Carolina, and was the team’s leading scorer in Sunday’s loss to No. 22 Georgia.
Davis averaged 23.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assists this past week, turning in back-to-back 20 point games. She has three consecutive games of 20 or more points and has led the Lady Vols in scoring in each one of those games.
On Thursday, she scored a game-high of 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Tennessee ended South Carolina’s 31-game SEC win streak with the upset. The double-double was Davis’ seventh of the season and the 36th of her career, tying her with Glory Johnson for fourth all-time in Tennessee history.
Davis scored all 24 of her points against the Gamecocks in the second half and 11 in the fourth quarter alone. She shot an even 50% from the field and from three-point range, and was a perfect 10-10 from the free-throw line.
Davis was Tennessee’s leading scorer against Georgia as well, one of Tennessee’s only bright spots of the afternoon. She totaled 22 points and six rebounds, leading the team in field goal percentage (41.2) as well as three-point attempts made (2).
This is the second time this season Davis has taken home the Player of the Week, and the sixth time in her career. She now has the most career Player of the Week honors of any active league women's basketball student-athlete, and is tied with Chelsea Dungee of Arkansas and Aliyah Boston of South Carolina for the most awards this season.
Davis is now averaging 19.1 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game against SEC teams and 20.3 points and 11.8 rebounds per game against ranked teams.
Davis and the Lady Vols will play the penultimate game of the regular season this Thursday at Mizzou. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SECN+.