Tennessee women’s basketball guard/forward Rennia Davis has been named to the Wooden Award Watch List. The Women’s Preseason Watch List consists of 30 players, and it marks the senior’s third time on the list.
The Wooden Award is given to college basketball’s Most Outstanding Player. Candace Parker was the last Lady Vol to win the award, taking home the honor in both 2007 and 2008.
Davis has previously been named to the 2020-21 Women's Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy, Wade Trophy and Cheryl Miller Award preseason watch lists.
Davis, the second-leading returning scorer in the SEC, averaged 18.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 2019-20 while shooting 46.9% from the field and 80.2% from the free throw line.
In Tennessee’s first game of the season, Davis scored ten points with eleven rebounds and a steal, good for her 30th career double-double.
The Lady Vols next game is Dec. 1 against ETSU in Thompson-Boling Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.