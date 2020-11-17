The league’s coaches have named Tennessee guard/forward Rennia Davis to the Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team. This marks the third straight year that Davis earned the honor.
The redshirt senior was Tennessee’s best player last season. She averaged 18.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 2019-20 while shooting 46.9% from the field and 80.2% from the free throw line. In league play, Davis averaged 19.9 points. and 8.0 rebounds a game while shooting 49.6% from the field and 82.8% at the free throw line in 16 regular season games.
Davis is a two time All-SEC and All-American honorable mention player. She is the second leading scorer in the league, and is Tennessee’s only representative on the Preseason team.
The Lady Vols were also predicted to finish sixth in the league standings by the league's coaches, the same spot they were predicted last season. In Kellie Harper’s first year at Tennessee, the team finished with a 21-10 overall record and 10-6 league record, in a tie for third in the standings. It was the Lady Vols’ highest league finish since 2014-15, when they finished in first.
The Lady Vols return four players who were regulars in the starting lineup at some point during the 2019-20 season, headlined by Davis. The other Tennessee starters include junior guard/forward Rae Burrell, sophomore guard Jordan Horston and sophomore center Tamari Key.
Burrell was Tennessee’s top option off the bench for the first 22 games before starting the final nine games of the season. She averaged 12.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game during that stretch.
Tennessee also welcomes five newcomers, two graduate transfers and three freshmen. The two transfers are Keyen Green from Liberty and Jordan Walker from Western Michigan.
Green was a first-team All-ASUN forward/center who is expected to bolster UT's inside presence. ESPN ranked Green at No. 15 in its 2020-21 preseason Newcomer Impact Rankings.
Walker was an All-MAC guard that has played just two full seasons, but she brings experience, quickness and depth to the guard position. The redshirt junior averaged 16.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game while hitting 66 three-pointers in 2019-20.
Tennessee’s three-member rookie class include guard Destiny Salary (four-star prospect, #57 by espnW HoopGurlz), guard/forward Tess Darby (#86 by Blue Star Media, four-star prospect by ProspectsNation.com) and guard/forward Marta Suárez (a four-star prospect by Blue Star Europe).
The Lady Vols’ season begins on Nov. 27, with an exhibition matchup against Florida A&M at Thompson-Boling Arena.