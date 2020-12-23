Tennessee guard/forward Rennia Davis has been named the SEC Women's Basketball Player of the Week by the Southeastern Conference, as well as College Sports Madness.
Last Thursday, Davis led the Lady Vols in an impressive 66-58 upset of No. 15 Indiana in Bloomington. She put up her 31st career double-double, scoring a season-high 19 points and a grabbing career-high 15 rebounds.
Davis was especially good in the fourth quarter against Indiana. The Jacksonville, Florida native scored 10 of Tennessee’s 14 fourth quarter points, hitting five-of-six field goals and also tallying four rebounds. Not only did Davis guide the Lady Vols to possibly their biggest win under head coach Kellie Harper, she also helped her team overcome the loss of starting center Keyen Green, who suffered a season-ending leg injury two days before the Indiana game.
Additionally, Davis saw 15 minutes of action Sunday against UNCG, in a game devoted to providing playing time to reserves. She still managed nine points and six rebounds in that span. On the week, Davis averaged a double-double of 14.0 points and 10.5 rebounds, with 2.5 assists. The senior also shot 59.1% from the field and 66.7% from the three-point arc in the two games.
Davis was an important part of Tennessee’s defensive effort that held opponents to an average of 49.0 points as well as 30.1% (37-of-123) field-goal shooting and 17.5% (10-of-57) from the three-point line last week.
The Lady Vols next game is Dec. 28, as Tennessee hosts Lipscomb. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on SECN+.