The Tennessee women’s basketball team defeated Furman 90-53 Thursday night. The Lady Vols improved to 3-1 while the Paladins fell to 1-3.
Junior Rae Burrell led the way for Tennessee tonight, with a career game. The Las Vegas, Nevada native scored a career-high 26 points, hitting six-of-seven three pointers, with a career-high seven assists as well. Burrell has led the Lady Vols in scoring in each of their first four games.
“Rae is playing terrifically,” head coach Kellie Harper said. “She is practicing terrifically every single day. She is really making this look very easy right now. She's still playing at a high pace, with a great motor, with great aggressiveness and great attack. She obviously knocked down shots today. She's been knocking those down in practice. That's not anything unusual. I thought she did a good job defensively. I've been really proud of her. If you ask anybody on the team, anybody who's been in practices all fall, that's what we've seen.”
Tierra Hodges paced Furman in scoring with 17 points and seven rebounds. The Paladins also got eleven points from Tate Walters and Sydney James.
The Lady Vols, using the same starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game, started fast. Graduate transfer Jordan Walker scored the game’s first points on a three pointer, and Tennessee never gave the lead back. By the first timeout, the Lady Vols were leading 20-6.
After the break, sophomore Tamari Key scored back-to-back layups for Tennessee, before the Paladins had an answer. Jarya Outten hit a layup for Furman, which started an 8-0 run to bring the score to 24-14 at the end of the first quarter.
To start the second quarter, Furman’s Celena Taborn hit a layup to extend the Paladin’s streak to ten straight unanswered points, before freshman Destiny Salary responded with Tennessee’s first points of the quarter. From there, Burrell took over the rest of the half.
Three minutes into the second, Burrell hit a three, assisted a Walker layup, forced a steal from Hodges and then scored on the fast break. She notched eight more points, including two three pointers, and an assist to lead the Lady Vols to a 52-33 halftime lead.
Furman came out fast after halftime. The Paladins got five quick points from Hodges and Walters, and held Tennessee scoreless for nearly two minutes to start the third. Sophomore Jordan Horston scored the Lady Vols’ first points of the quarter on a layup and sophomore Jessie Rennie followed with a jumper to bring the score to 56-40.
Hodges led Furman’s response. She scored ten straight points for the Paladins in the third quarter, including six straight after the Rennie jumper. Her efforts brought Furman within eleven of Tennessee, 57-46. It was as close as they would get to the Lady Vols for the rest of the night.
With five and a half minutes left in the third, senior Rennia Davis hit a layup that started a 12-3 Tennessee run to end the quarter up 69-49. That would be Furman’s most competitive quarter, as they scored just one point less than the Lady Vols, 17-16.
“We gave up a three to start the third quarter, but we settled in and took away a lot of those easy ones,” Harper said. “I'm glad our team was able to make that adjustment at halftime.”
The two teams traded three pointers to start the fourth quarter, but Tennessee would dominate from that point on. Furman hit just one more free throw, and did not score again in the final seven minutes of the contest. Tennessee went on an 18-0 run to end the game, with five different Lady Vols scoring to take a 90-53 victory.
“I think just playing how we played today, just with patience and moving the ball around and getting good shots within our offense, I think that will help us moving on,” Burrell said after the game.
The Lady Vols shot 54.8% from the floor and an impressive 58.3% from three-point range. Tennessee's other top scorer was Walker, who finished with 14 points and three rebounds.
“Honestly, I think I attribute that to just unselfishness, being willing to share that ball and move it,” Walker said on the team’s 14 three pointers. “We've talked about when we kick it out, good things are going to happen. So, it's just doing that and carrying that over.”
Tennessee’s next game will be Sunday, Dec. 13 at No. 23 Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for5 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.