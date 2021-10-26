Lady Vols Rae Burrell and Tamari Key were selected for the SEC Preseason All-Conference team Tuesday.
Burrell, a 6-foot-1 senior guard/forward, is coming off a season where she averaged 16.8 points per game and 4.6 rebounds per game. Burrell was an All-SEC Second Team performer last season.
Key, a 6-foot-6 junior center, put up 8.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game a season ago, landing her on the SEC All-Defensive Team.
Burrell was picked for the All-SEC First Team and Key was picked for the All-SEC Second Team.
The Coaches’ preseason standings predictions were also announced Tuesday. Coaches picked Tennessee to finish third in the SEC behind South Carolina and Texas A&M.
The Lady Vols will begin their season Nov. 3 against Georgia College in Thompson-Boling Arena.